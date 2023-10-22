Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi's screening for transfer targets revealed; Blaugrana want Javi Galan, and more - October 22, 2023

Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday (October 22) in La Liga. The Blaugrana are unbeaten across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Xavi's three-step screening process for transfer targets has been revealed. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are interested in Atletico Madrid full-back Javi Galan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 22, 2023:

Xavi's screening for transfer targets revealed

Xavi has a three-step screening procedure for new signings at Barcelona, according to SPORT.

The Spanish manager has been a breath of fresh air at the Camp Nou since taking charge in 2021. Xavi won the league as well as the Spanish supercup last season, thriving under a tight budget.

He has signed multiple players on different deals, following a set three-step criteria. The first is the eye test, where Xavi and his team analyze the player’s abilities, technical prowess and fit with the tactics at the Camp Nou. That's done by scouting the player in games, doing video analysis and assessing data.

Once the player qualifies the first step, the economic feasibility of the move is assessed. The target’s file is moved on to the technical secretariat, where their proposed wages, terms of the offer and other details are discussed.

Information is generated about the player’s private life as well as his professionalism, attitude, behaviour and ability to work in a team. The target is also discussed with the current squad to get feedback.

The final step is establishing direct contact with the player, where Xavi attempts to convince them to make the move.

Xavi either calls up the player or meets in person, as was the case with Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde, to talks about the project.

If during any of the steps the manager feels that the player is unsuitable, the pursuit is called off.

Barcelona want Javi Galan

Javi Galan is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Javi Galan, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish full-back joined Atletico Madrid this summer, but the move hasn’t gone according to plan. The 28-year-old has registered just 98 minutes of first-team football with Los Rojiblancos, appearing in five games across competitions.

The player is understandably frustrated by the situation and, the Blaugrana are planning to take advantage of the same.

Xavi remains in the market for a new left-back as a possible replacement for Marcos Alonso, who could leave in the winter.

Barcelona want to move for Galan should Alonso leave, but it's unclear whether Atletico Madrid would sanction his departure in January.

However, with Galan unhappy at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, he could push for a move.

Nico Williams keeps door open for future move

Nico Williams has admirers at Barcelona.

Nico Williams has kept the door open for a future departure from Athletic Bilbao, according to journalist Alfredo Martinez.

The Spanish forward has been identified as a target for Barcelona in 2024. The Blaugrana were hoping to lap him up on a Bosman move next summer, with the player in the final year of his contract.

However, the 21-year-old is close to signing a new deal with Bilbao in the coming weeks. Barcelona’s pursuit is likely to end in disappointment for now, but Williams remains keen on moving to a top club in the future.

He will only commit himself to a short-term contract, and his release clause will remain at €50 million.