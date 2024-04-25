Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi set to stay, Catalans eyeing Pepelu, and more - April 25, 2024

Barcelona are preparing to lock horns with Valencia at home on Monday, April 29, in La Liga. The Catalans arrive at the game on the back on two consecutive defeats at the hands of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Meanwhile, Xavi has decided to continue his stay at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the reigning Spanish champions have set their sights on Pepelu.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 25, 2024.

Xavi set to stay at Barcelona

Xavi has agreed to stay at Barcelona until the end of next season, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish manager had previously announced that he would vacate his position at Camp Nou at the end of this season. However, the Catalans were keen on convincing him to stay, following a recent upturn in form. They have been successful in their attempts as club president Joan Laporta announced the news on Thursday.

Laporta, along with other members of the hierarchy, reportedly sat down with Xavi on Wednesday to discuss his future. Romano added that talks have been fruitful, and the Spaniard has now agreed to honour his contract, which runs until 2025.

Catalans eyeing Pepelu

Pepelu has admirers at Camp Nou

Barcelona are interested in Pepelu, according to MARCA. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has caught the eye this season with Valencia, registering six goals and one assist from 34 games. His efforts have turned heads at Camp Nou, with a new pivot midfielder a priority for the club this summer.

The Catalans have struggled to replace Sergio Busquets, with Oriol Romeu failing to live up to expectations. The former Girona man is now a peripheral figure under Xavi and could be offloaded at the end of this season. Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong's future also remains up in the air and the La Liga champions believe Pepelu could help address the situation.

The club have been monitoring the 25-year-old this season and Xavi is particularly pleased with the player. The Spanish tactician reportedly reached out to the player during Barcelona's game against Valencia in December and could push for him come summer. However, Pepelu is under contract until 2028 and as such, prising him away could be a costly affair.

Bernardo Silva backed to move to Camp Nou by journalist

Bernardo Silva has admirers at Camp Nou

Bernardo Silva is likely to join Barcelona if he leaves Manchester City, according to journalist Charles Watts. The Portuguese midfielder has consistently been decisive for the Cityzens, but is apparently looking for a new adventure. The Catalans are long-term admirers of Silva and remain linked with a move for the player this summer. Recent reports have also mentioned Arsenal as possible suitors for the 29-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Watts has refuted those claims.

“We could see Arsenal target an attacking player this summer and that’s inevitably led to plenty of speculation, so I thought I’d provide an update on what I’m hearing,” wrote Watts.

Watts continued:

“I’ve seen a few surprising reports linking Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva with Arsenal, but I have no idea where that has come from. I can’t see any way of that happening. If he does eventually go anywhere, you would think he will finally end up at Barcelona.”

Silva has appeared 43 times across competitions this season for City, scoring 11 goals and setting up six more.