Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants Jules Kounde stay; Tottenham eyeing Pablo Torre, and more - April 12, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their La Liga trip to Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday, April 13, to face Cadiz. Xavi's team are coming off a 3-2 midweek win at Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

Meanwhile, Xavi wants the Blaugrana to keep hold of defender Jules Kounde. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are keen to secure the services of on-loan Barca midfielder Pablo Torre.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on April 12, 2024:

Xavi wants Jules Kounde stay at Camp Nou

Jules Kounde has been rock solid at the back this season

Xavi has labeled Jules Kounde as one of the best defenders in the world right now. The Frenchman has been a first-team regular for Barcelona this season, registering 39 appearances across competitions.

He has operated at right-back as well as centre-back, but speculation is ripe regarding his future ahead of the summer. Recent reports have suggested that the Blaugrana could cash in on the 25-year-old this year.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Football Espana, Xavi said that Kounde deserves to be part of the starting XI.

“I’m very excited about Jules. It was an almost personal signing of mine. He’s one of the best defenders at the moment.

"He has many qualities. He’s a leader. He reads the game. He has a lot of quality. The job of stopping (Kylian) Mbappe was more of a collective effort. Jules is a lot to do with it, but Ronald, Sergi Roberto moved across a lot, Lamine Yamal with the covering runs. … We were very supportive, and very generous.” said Xavi.

He continued:

“Kounde has to be a Barca defender. It doesn’t matter where and how many we play with. He is a defender, and he is there to help the team like everyone else. And that has become clear.”

Kounde earned plaudits for his defending against striker Kylian Mbappe during the midweek win at PSG.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Pablo Torre

Tottenham Hotspur have offered Barcelona €30 million for the signature of Pablo Torre, according to E-Noticies.

The Spanish midfielder was sent out on loan to Girona last summer but has failed to cement a place in the starting XI so far. The Blaugrana are apparently ready to let him go as they look to raise funds to address their poor finances.

Spurs are keen on the 21-year-old, with a new midfielder fast becoming a priority for boss Ange Postecoglou this summer. The north London side are set to part ways with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at the end of the season and want Torre to take his place.

The Spaniard will also be eager for a change of scenario to get his career back on track.

Xavi adamant that he will leave Barcelona

Xavi has reiterated that his decision to part ways with Barcelona at the end of the season is irreversible.

The Spanish manager has already declared that he will leave this summer. However, the team's recent performances have spiced up talk of a possible U-turn from Xavi. While the league looks out of reach, the reigning La Liga champions are still in with a chance of winning the Champions League.

However, speaking to the press as cited by 90 Min, Xavi stressed that his decision to leave has helped get the best out of the team so far.

"This has happened to me before. After the decision, there is more tranquility in the environment.

"The club, the journalists and I are calmer knowing that I have an expiration date. It was the correct decision. My decision is not going to change," said Xavi.

He continued:

"We have gained peace of mind, and that's where we are. If (I hadn't decided to leave), it would have been more difficult.

"With the decision made, I was sure we would be like this. If not, it would have been a disaster, and I said that to the president. The important thing is the club, and I will leave for the club. If I hadn't decided, at this point we would not be competing."

Barcelona reportedly have their eyes on former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick as a possible replacement for Xavi.