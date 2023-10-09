Barcelona trio set to be available for crunch La Liga showdown against Real Madrid: Reports

The Barcelona trio of Pedri, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski will be ready to face Real Madrid on October 28, according to SPORT. The Blaugrana have struggled with the fitness of key players in the past few weeks.

Pedri, who has been sidelined since August 2023, is predicted to get his medical clearance after the international break, making him available for the all-important clash against Los Blancos. So far this season, the 20-year-old midfielder has completed just two appearances in La Liga, scoring one goal.

Raphinha picked up a hamstring injury in the 1-0 league win against Sevilla on September 30. The Brazil international, who has appeared six times, scoring two goals and assisting one for the Catalan outfit, is also expected to return before El Clasico.

Finally, the Poland international Lewandowski has appeared eight times for Xavi's side in the Spanish top flight this season, scoring five goals and assisting three.

Although the former Bayern Munich striker has been struggling with an ankle issue since the 1-0 UEFA Champions League win against Porto on October 4, Barcelona are hopeful for his return in the coming weeks.

Adding to the Spanish sides' woes, defender Jules Kounde and youngster Lamine Yamal are said to have been injured in the 2-2 draw against Granada yesterday (October 8).

Barcelona boss Xavi clarifies Jules Kounde and Lamine Yamal's injury situation following the 2-2 Granada draw

Xavi (via Getty Images)

Barcelona boss Xavi has eased nerves after his club's 2-2 draw against Granada on October 8, claiming Jules Kounde and Lamine Yamal's injuries are not worrisome.

The 16-year-old attacker Yamal netted his first-ever goal for the Blaugrana in stoppage time of the first half. He was withdrawn in the 76th minute, while Kounde was replaced in the 44th owing to signs of discomfort.

However, clarifying that both players' injuries do not seem serious, Xavi said after the match (via Barca Universal):

"Looks like it’s ok. Lamine has some discomfort. From Jules, it seems that his knock is not serious. But the test is tomorrow. Lamine noticed a discomfort and asked for the change."

After taking a point from their latest match, Barcelona are placed third with 21 points, three behind league-leaders Real Madrid. They will face Athletic Bilbao on October 22 once league action returns after the international break.