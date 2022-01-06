Barcelona could turn to experienced forward to replace Luuk de Jong in January: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona reportedly view Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu as a potential replacement for Luuk de Jong. Bakambu has been one of the standout players in the Chinese Super League in recent years. He has now been linked with a move to a number of Europe's top clubs.

According to Todofichajes, Barcelona could look to cut short Luuk de Jong's loan spell in January. The Dutch striker joined the Catalan giants on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla last summer.

Barcelona decided to part ways with Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi last summer to reduce the financial burden caused by the duo's enormous wage bills.

The club failed to sign adequate replacements for Griezmann and Lionel Messi. They signed Luuk de Jong on loan from Sevilla on the final day of the summer window to provide former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman with replacements.

Luuk de Jong scored 19 goals in 94 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla prior to his move to Barcelona last summer. The striker has been unable to produce the goods for Barcelona this season, scoring just two goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, De Jong could return to Sevilla in January and join Cadiz on loan for the rest of the season.

Barcelona reportedly view Cedric Bakambu as the ideal replacement for Luuk De Jong. The 30-year-old joined Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan from Spanish side Villarreal in February 2018.

Bakambu has scored 58 goals in 87 appearances for Beijing Guoan and is widely considered as one of the best footballers in the Chinese Super League. The Congo international's speed, dribbling abilities and natural goal-scoring habit might make him an asset for Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Luuk de Jong in January, and are actively seeking a replacement for Sergio Aguero. The Argentine forward was forced into early retirement from football after being diagnosed with 'heart arrhythmia'.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🗣 [ @gerardromero 🥇] | Currently, Philippe Coutinho's departure from Barcelona is the closest. Barca are also working on the exits of Yusuf Demir and Luuk De Jong, so that they leave the club in the coming days. #fcblive 🗣 [@gerardromero🥇] | Currently, Philippe Coutinho's departure from Barcelona is the closest. Barca are also working on the exits of Yusuf Demir and Luuk De Jong, so that they leave the club in the coming days. #fcblive https://t.co/7RMHYOMKzY

Barcelona's January transfer business could boost their chances of resurrecting their 2021-22 campaign

FC Barcelona Training Session

Barcelona recently completed the signing of Spanish forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million. The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the brightest young prospects in Spanish football. His versatility, speed and technical ability are likely to make him an asset for Barcelona.

According to Barcablaugranes, Xavi Hernandez's side are set to complete the signing of Alvaro Morata on loan from Atletico Madrid. It will include an option to make the move permanent for €25 million at the end of the season.

Alvaro Morata has scored seven goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season. The striker played a key role in Spain's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 last summer. He scored three goals for Luis Enrique's side at Euro 2020.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Juventus are not triggering buy-option clause in June from Atléti [€40m] but they *won't* allow Morata to leave until they find a new top striker. Let's see. Álvaro Morata's priority is still Barcelona. Been told Xavi is calling Morata constantly as he did with FerránJuventus are not triggering buy-option clause in June from Atléti [€40m] but they *won't* allow Morata to leave until they find a new top striker. Let's see. Álvaro Morata's priority is still Barcelona. Been told Xavi is calling Morata constantly as he did with Ferrán ☎️🇪🇸 #FCBJuventus are not triggering buy-option clause in June from Atléti [€40m] but they *won't* allow Morata to leave until they find a new top striker. Let's see. https://t.co/gVsKrjmitH

Barcelona target Cedric Bakambu, on the other hand, spent three seasons with Villarreal prior to his move to Beijing Guoan. The Congo international scored an impressive 32 goals in 75 La Liga appearances for Villarreal.

The potential arrivals of Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid and Cedric Bakambu from Beijing Guoan will boost Barcelona's attacking options. It will add strength in depth to their squad.

Xavi Hernandez's side are currently sitting in fifth-place in the La Liga table. They are 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand over Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Edited by Diptanil Roy