Barcelona have two names shortlisted to replace Marcos Alonso, who is set to leave - Reports

Barcelona are prepared to allow Marcos Alonso to leave the club and have two names lined up as potential replacements for the Spanish defender. La Blaugrana will reportedly not offer the former Fiorentina man a new contract when his current one runs out at the end of the season.

Alonso signed for Barcelona as a free agent in 2022 after a successful six-year stint in the Premier League with Chelsea. He was considered to be among the best wing-backs in world football due to his keen goalscoring ability, but he has played mostly at centre-back for Barca.

Currently out injured until at least the end of the month, Marcos Alonso last played for La Blaugrana in November against Shakhtar Donetsk. The 33-year-old has made only seven appearances so far this season, with injuries limiting his availability for Xavi's side.

As they are prepared for Alonso to leave in the summer, Barcelona are looking at low-cost options to replace him in their squad. The duo of Sergi Cardona and Alex Valle have been identified as potential replacements by the cash-strapped club in the summer, as per Fichajes.

La Masia product Alex Valle is currently on the books of UD Levante, on loan from Barcelona, in Spain's Segunda division. The 19-year-old has made 20 league appearances for the side this season and has just one year left on his contract with his boyhood club.

Las Palmas defender Sergi Cardona is the other name on the list for Xavi's side and could be available for free in the summer. The 24-year-old has been a standout performer for the Canary Islands club this season and is in the final six months of his contract.

Cardona has appeared 22 times in La Liga this season and has two assists for the side. He would be a good cheap option for Barca.

Barcelona set to target Girona star

Barcelona are prepared to make a move for Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia in the summer, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo. The 26-year-old Spanish midfielder has shown his class over the last two seasons and has been one of the best midfielders in La Liga during the ongoing campaign.

Garcia has appeared 22 times in La Liga with three goals and four assists to his name for Girona, who are in second place above Barca. The Catalan giants are prepared to target another midfielder from their fellow Catalan club after signing Oriol Romeu last summer.

Aleix Garcia is open to joining the Spanish champions, but a lot will hinge on the fee La Blaugrana are prepared to pay. The midfielder will undoubtedly add quality to their squad if he joins them ahead of next season.