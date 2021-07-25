Barcelona unable to sell or keep World Cup winner, trapped in a catch-22 situation

Barcelona are in a state of confusion with regards to Antoine Griezmann's future at the club. While the confusing state of Barcelona can also cater to a broader category of the club's overall conditions, it is Griezmann's future that is slowly turning out to be the most difficult piece of the puzzle to solve.

According to numerous reports, it is evident that Barcelona are in a major financial crunch. They have to balance their wage books by selling off several first-team stars. At the same time, they have to make enough room in the budget to re-sign Lionel Messi on a hefty contract.

While the aforementioned problem is difficult, the solution might come from a foreign cash influx complemented by some serious restructuring of the club's finances.

Antoine Griezmann is in no mood to help FC Barcelona's finances by lowering his wages

However, the problem with Griezmann has placed them in a catch-22 situation. The French forward has been transfer listed (according to reports). Management in Barcelona want him gone to make room in the wage bill. An added bonus for them will be to part ways with a player who has failed to deliver good performances since joining the club.

The problem is that the French World Cup winner earns a massive salary at Barcelona. And as of now, no other club is interested (according to reports from Marca) in matching that wage cap to sign an out-of-form forward.

Barcelona president talks Griezmann: We are open to proposalshttps://t.co/wQFQhnBvVP — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 23, 2021

The concern here for Barcelona is that their eagerness to part ways with the forward (and vice-versa) has been well documented already. It means Griezmann is unlikely to train with consistency and determination anymore as long as he is in Catalonia.

Barcelona are facing a parallel to the Arsenal-Mesut Ozil saga with Antoine Griezmann

However, the former Atletico Madrid forward is also unlikely to find a suitor anytime soon due to his financial demands. A similar situation had surfaced at Arsenal recently with Mesut Ozil. The German playmaker was the club's highest earner at the time. However, he didn't practice or perform earnestly over the last two years of his contract due to conflict with the owners towards him.

Barcelona will be dreading the occurrence of such a situation with Griezmann. They are in dire need of financial clarity, which is likely to be hindered by the Frenchman's extended stay at the club.

They tried to ship him back to Atletico Madrid, but the deal never progressed due to Atletico's reluctance to match the salary Barcelona pay to Griezmann.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Pablo Simeone to Marca: “I hope Antoine Griezmann will do great things with Barcelona...”. 🇪🇸⚪️🔴 #Atleti #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2021

Hence, it has put Barcelona in a catch-22 situation as they are unable to sell or keep their famed 2019 signing. Griezmann has made it tougher for the Nou Camp side by stating that he will only leave Barcelona if he can join Atletico Madrid.

Unless Barcelona manage to sell the likes of Griezmann, they could be set to face severe financial consequences, including the inability to re-sign Lionel Messi.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Samya Majumdar