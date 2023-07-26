Barcelona vice president addresses claims that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe could join the club this summer

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has shut down rumors claiming Kylian Mbappe could join the Catalan side this summer. He said that the club were happy with the current squad, while hinting that they were not looking to sign the Real Madrid target.

Reports in Spain and France suggested that Barcelona had entered the race for Mbappe. The rumors claimed that the Catalan side were ready to offer players in exchange for the Frenchman and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were willing to listen to their offer.

However, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Yuste hinted that they were not interested in bringing Mbappe to Barcelona. He added that they were happy with the current squad and believed that it was stronger than last season. He said:

"Mbappé to Barça? I am not here to fuel rumours. Anything I say as sporting vice-president would be making a rumour into something bigger. I want to tell everyone that we have a squad that with Gündogan, Romeu and Iñigo is already better than last year. These are rumors."

PSG are keen on selling Kylian Mbappe as he is not renewing his contract with the Ligue 1 champions and can leave next summer for free.

PSG have multiple offers for Barcelona target Kylian Mbappe

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has reported that PSG have multiple offers on the table for Kylian Mbappe. He stats that Al Hilal's €300 million deal is not the only offer so far and believes that the Ligue 1 side are willing to sell to any club this summer.

He said:

"The Al Hilal offer is not the only offer PSG have received. The market for Mbappe is, 'hyper, hyper competitive'. A huge number of clubs have expressed interest in the past 48 hours and are formulating bids. PSG, we're being told, will listen to any offer. They don't care where he goes. No emotions. It's all about money now."

Kaveh added:

"They will listen to loan offers, but obviously they would prefer a large transfer fee. PSG believe interested clubs include Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona. Of course, none of those clubs would ever be able to come close to Al Hilal's offer. But PSG are saying, 'We will listen to any offer'. There is a feeling that Real Madrid could now be tempted to make an offer."

Al Hilal are pushing to get Kylian Mbappe this summer even if it is just for one season. L'Equipe have reported that they have offered the striker a stunning €700 million in wages for the season.