Barcelona want at least €18 million as 3 clubs declare interest in 22-year-old - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly placed a price tag of €18 million on forward Francisco Trincao for interested parties.

A report by Mundo Deportivo reveals that Xavi Hernandez is keen on observing the 22-year-old up close during pre-season before making a decision on his future.

Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, and Valencia are all interested in Trincao, and the report suggests that the Blaugrana could add a 30% sell-on clause in case of future sales.

The Portugal international joined Barcelona from Braga in the summer of 2020 but struggled for regular gametime under Ronald Koeman. He made just three starts in La Liga, with most of his appearances in his debut season coming off the bench.

He joined the Portuguese revolution at Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan last term but his time at Molineux was not productive. He scored just three goals and provided one assist in 30 matches in all competitions for the West Midlands outfit.

Trincao will be part of the Barcelona squad in pre-season and will have to impress Xavi if he is to have a future at Camp Nou.

However, the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adam Traore in the winter transfer window have increased the competition for places in attack.

The Blaugrana are keen to offload fringe players and might sanction Trincao's sale if the right offer arrives.

Trincao might need a move away from Barcelona if he is to boost his chances of making Portugal's squad to Qatar

Francisco Trincao made his international debut for Portugal in 2020

Francisco Trincao made his senior bow for the Portugal national team in September 2020 and was identified as one of the leaders of the emerging generation.

However, his patchy club form has impacted his international career negatively and he has not represented his country since September 2021.

His chances of becoming a regular for Barcelona this season are slim and this could further hamper his hopes of making it to Portugal's squad for the World Cup.

A move away from Camp Nou might be his only chance to secure regular football with just five months to go until the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A bright start to his career at his new club might significantly impress Fernando Santos enough to include him in his squad for Qatar.

