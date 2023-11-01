Barcelona want Lionel Messi to be part of the club after retirement despite recent tensions involving Joan Laporta: Reports

Barcelona reportedly want club legend Lionel Messi to be a part of the club after his rumoured retirement despite issues with president Joan Laporta. It has been claimed that the Catalan giants want to pay homage to the Argentine superstar allowing him to bid farewell to his adoring fans.

However, as claimed by Spanish outlet Sport, there is no chance of this happening before before the closing stages of 2024. The report claims that there is a possibility that Messi could inaugurate the renovated Camp Nou, which is scheduled for 2026.

However, Barcelona and Lionel Messi are yet to get in touch with each other regarding this, as per the report. It is understood that Barca are determined to bring Messi back to the club in any capacity once he hangs up his boots.

It has been claimed that the Blaugrana were happy with Lionel Messi's acknowledgement of the club in his Ballon d’Or press conference. However, the tensions between him and Barcelona president Joan Laporta was evident during the Ballon d’Or event.

Messi and Laporta did not speak to each other at the event, and the Argentine superstar also turned down a photo opportunity with Laporta and fellow winner Aitana Bonmati. Laporta’s tenure at the club ends in 2026, although he has already declared his wish to contend again for the position.

Lionel Messi spent the majority of his glorious career at Barcelona and established himself as arguably the greatest ever to grace the game of football. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 appearances for the Catalan giants.

Messi won a total of 34 trophies during his time at the Camp Nou. He is currently tied to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami and has scored 11 goals and produced five assists in 15 appearances.

Lionel Messi names 4 players who could compete for the Ballon d’Or in the future including Barcelona wonderkid

Lionel Messi has named Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr as potential future Ballon d'Or winners. The iconic Argentine superstar also tipped Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal for greatness and backed him for Ballon d’Or in the future.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner told L'Equipe:

"For a few years, we have seen players that can win it coming through. It could be hotly contested in the coming years with players like Haaland, Mbappé and Vinicíus Juinor. There are lots of young players that will fight for the Ballon d'Or."

He added:

"I also think that Lamine Yamal, who is still very young but who has already played very well with Barcelona and has become an important player [could compete]. There will certainly be others who will fight for it as well with other players yet to appear. It will be a new era."

Messi also spoke about Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe after beating them to the 2023 Ballon d'Or on Monday (October 30). He said:

"Haaland and Mbappé will win the Ballon d’Or one day. Erling deserved it very much too, he has won Premier League, Champions League while being the top scorer of everything. This award could have been yours today too. I'm sure in the next years you will win it."

Lionel Messi has now won eight Ballons d'Or and is three clear of Cristiano Ronaldo who has won the individual award five times.