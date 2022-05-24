Barcelona want to protect key player with long-term contract and termination clause worth €1 billion - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to offer midfielder Gavi a long-term contract with a buyout clause worth a whopping one billion euros.

The 17-year-old has just one year left on his current deal with the Blaugrana and the club want to secure his future by agreeing terms to a new deal.

According to a report by Sport, positive discussions have started and all parties are interested in extending the contract. Discussions are expected to intensify next week and an offer will be made that is commensurate with Gavi's current standing in the Barcelona squad.

The Spain international is still working under the youth contract he signed while at La Masia, with his exponential rise coming sooner than expected.

Gavi made his first-team debut in August 2021 and quickly became a mainstay in the squad under Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernandez.

He ended his first season as a first-team player with 47 appearances in all competitions and was sixth on the list of Barcelona players with the most minutes.

His form at club level caught the attention of international handlers and he won his first cap for Spain barely a month after making his debut for Barcelona.

Gavi could become the next midfield maestro to come through the Barcelona academy

Big things are expected from Gavi over the next few years

Gavi came through the famed Barcelona academy and spent six years honing his craft at La Masia.

His performances since making his first-team debut last year have seen lofty expectations placed on his shoulders. Several fans at the club have projected him to be a long-term presence in the Blaugrana midfield.

He, alongside Pedri, was among the standout performers for the Catalans this season and played a key role in helping the Camp Nou outfit turn their season around.

Gavi has just over a year left on his current deal with Barcelona and the club could risk losing him for free if the contract expires next year.

His strong performance and room for improvement means there will be no shortage of suitors if he becomes available on a free.

This scenario is one the executives at Camp Nou are bound to prevent. In light of this, they will leave no stone unturned in their bid to get Gavi to extend his contract with the five-time European champions.

