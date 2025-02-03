  • home icon
  • Football
  • Barcelona
  • Barcelona want rival star to join as Marc-André ter Stegen replacement - Reports

Barcelona want rival star to join as Marc-André ter Stegen replacement - Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Feb 03, 2025 14:22 GMT
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona: Spanish Super Cup - Source: Getty
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona: Spanish Super Cup - Source: Getty

Barcelona are looking at Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia to join them as a potential replacement for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, as per El Nacional. La Blaugrana are planning for the future after the German goalkeeper suffered a severe injury earlier this season.

Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia has been impressive in LaLiga this season, keeping three clean sheets for the Catalan side while maintaining a 69 percent save success rate. He has a better save percentage than La Blaugrana goalkeeper Inaki Pena (64 percent) in LaLiga. Barcelona consider the 23-year-old Espanyol man a good choice to replace Ter Stegen in the long run and are prepared to move for him in the summer.

Germany international Marc-Andre Ter Stegen suffered a knee injury in October that will keep him out of action until the 2025-26 season. In his absence, Hansi Flick has given Pena most of the games but has now turned to 34-year-old Wojciech Szczesny since the turn of the year. This possibly indicates that Pena has not done enough to convince the club of his long-term potential.

also-read-trending Trending

Joan Garcia was a target for Premier League outfit Arsenal in the summer, but they were unable to negotiate a fee with Espanyol, who are very reluctant to part ways with him. The 23-year-old came through the ranks at the club, and a move to Nou Camp may appeal to him, despite both clubs' rivalry.

Espanyol and Barcelona are Catalunya's two biggest clubs, and a move from one club to the other will cause eyebrows to be raised in the region. For a player like Garcia, who is regarded as arguably the most important player for Espanyol, a move to their rivals will be seen as a betrayal.

Barcelona midfielder avoids major injury following substitution against Alaves

Barcelona midfielder Gavi escaped serious damage following a clash of heads in the game against Alaves. The youngster played less than a quarter of the game before his substitution, as La Blaugrana claimed a 1-0 win.

Gavi was late to an aerial duel in the eighth minute of the game, leaving both he and Alaves man Tomas Conechny needing medical attention after a clash of heads. The Alaves player was stretchered off with a neck brace, while Gavi walked off on his own before being substituted for Fermin Lopez.

Barcelona have made a statement about the condition of their 20-year-old midfielder, revealing that he had been taken to the hospital and given the all-clear. The youngster will likely not miss any of his side's upcoming games, as a result.

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी