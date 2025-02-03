Barcelona want rival star to join as Marc-André ter Stegen replacement - Reports

Barcelona are looking at Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia to join them as a potential replacement for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, as per El Nacional. La Blaugrana are planning for the future after the German goalkeeper suffered a severe injury earlier this season.

Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia has been impressive in LaLiga this season, keeping three clean sheets for the Catalan side while maintaining a 69 percent save success rate. He has a better save percentage than La Blaugrana goalkeeper Inaki Pena (64 percent) in LaLiga. Barcelona consider the 23-year-old Espanyol man a good choice to replace Ter Stegen in the long run and are prepared to move for him in the summer.

Germany international Marc-Andre Ter Stegen suffered a knee injury in October that will keep him out of action until the 2025-26 season. In his absence, Hansi Flick has given Pena most of the games but has now turned to 34-year-old Wojciech Szczesny since the turn of the year. This possibly indicates that Pena has not done enough to convince the club of his long-term potential.

Joan Garcia was a target for Premier League outfit Arsenal in the summer, but they were unable to negotiate a fee with Espanyol, who are very reluctant to part ways with him. The 23-year-old came through the ranks at the club, and a move to Nou Camp may appeal to him, despite both clubs' rivalry.

Espanyol and Barcelona are Catalunya's two biggest clubs, and a move from one club to the other will cause eyebrows to be raised in the region. For a player like Garcia, who is regarded as arguably the most important player for Espanyol, a move to their rivals will be seen as a betrayal.

Barcelona midfielder avoids major injury following substitution against Alaves

Barcelona midfielder Gavi escaped serious damage following a clash of heads in the game against Alaves. The youngster played less than a quarter of the game before his substitution, as La Blaugrana claimed a 1-0 win.

Gavi was late to an aerial duel in the eighth minute of the game, leaving both he and Alaves man Tomas Conechny needing medical attention after a clash of heads. The Alaves player was stretchered off with a neck brace, while Gavi walked off on his own before being substituted for Fermin Lopez.

Barcelona have made a statement about the condition of their 20-year-old midfielder, revealing that he had been taken to the hospital and given the all-clear. The youngster will likely not miss any of his side's upcoming games, as a result.

