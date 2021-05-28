Barcelona will have a big price to pay if they sack Ronald Koeman - Reports

Barcelona will have to pay nearly €12million to sack Ronald Koeman this summer, reports have suggested.

The Dutchman, hired by the club’s previous regime, has an uncertain summer ahead as Barcelona missed out on the Spanish Primera Liga title for a second year running.

Although Barcelona had a decent season in which they lifted the Copa del Rey and gave several young players opportunities under Koeman, the Dutchman might not be given the chance to see out the remainder of his contract.

Ronald Koeman’s agent Rob Jansen after meeting with Barcelona president Laporta: “The feeling is positive. It’s even that good that Ronald might even stay longer (than 2021/22). But we are not this far yet, more conversations will follow”, he told Telegraaf. 🔴 #FCB @MikeVerweij — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021

As per RAC1 the cost of sacking Koeman will leave a big hole in Barcelona’s coffers. The Dutchman currently earns somewhere between €8 million to €9 million a season.

Koeman is yet to be paid 42.9% of his previous year’s salary as he had an agreement for a delayed payment with then president Josep Maria Bartomeu due to the club’s poor financial condition. So in total, Barcelona will owe Koeman around €12million.

Barcelona’s expenses on managers will extend to €33million if they sack Koeman

Barcelona’s finances are a mess right now, and part of the reason is the continuous chopping and changing of managers in the last year and a half.

The club first sacked Ernesto Valverde in January 2020, despite leading La Liga. They then replaced him with Quique Setien, whose spell at Camp Nou was nothing short of a disaster.

Setien did not even last a year, as he was sacked in the summer of 2020 after a humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

🗞Barcelona are considering Belgium coach and former Everton Manager Roberto Martinez as a possible option to replace Ronald Koeman if they sack him this summer



(Source - ESPN) pic.twitter.com/rvSe31KzFo — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) May 27, 2021

The club are currently in a league dispute with Setien, who claims that they are yet to pay him €4million after sacking him.

Having paid severances to Valverde, and potentially facing more settlements in the future to Setien depending on the legal dispute, Barcelona will not want to fork out more in the coming months.

The club are trying to strengthen their team, and that could prove to be more difficult if they sack Koeman and put themselves in further financial peril.

