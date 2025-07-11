Barcelona will not let 2 La Masia graduates leave the club this summer: Reports

Barcelona will not let La Masia graduates, Fermin Lopez and Marc Casado, leave the Catalan club this summer. According to Catalunya Radio (via Barca Universal), Lopez and Casado have garnered the attention of Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs; however, La Blaugrana are firm on their stance of not selling the duo.

The Spanish giants are approaching compliance with La Liga's 1:1 spending rule. Under this rule, La Blaugrana will be able to register new players without restrictions. However, the La Liga champions also need to sell a key player this summer, as it will help the team cut down on their wage bill.

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was expected to leave the Catalan club this summer. However, the 33-year-old wants to stay and fight for his spot in Catalonia despite Joan Garcia's arrival from RCD Espanyol.

As a result, Fermin Lopez and Marc Casado were seen as potential candidates who could leave Hansi Flick's team due to interest from Premier League sides. Nevertheless, Barcelona have no plans to sell the two midfielders.

Playing as an attacking midfielder, Fermin Lopez serves as a backup for former RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo. Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi are ahead of Marc Casado in La Blaugrana's pecking order as a holding midfielder.

Journalist claims that Marc-Andre ter Stegen will start at Barcelona

Deputy Director of MARCA, Juan Ignacio Gracia-Ochoa, has stated that Marc-André ter Stegen will remain at Barcelona this summer. While speaking to MARCA Radio, he noted that the German custodian is keen on staying with the Spanish giants and is committed to remaining at the club.

Garcia-Ochoa claimed that Ter Stegen feels comfortable at the club and is confident about becoming La Blaugrana's first-choice goalkeeper. The deputy director also believes that the German goalkeeper can become a starter for Hansi Flick's team if he maintains his fitness. Garcia-Ochoa said (via Barca Universal):

"He's not moving, take my word for it. Ter Stegen is not going to move from Barcelona, and he is convinced that he is going to be a starter. I think so too. That's the information I have. And if you talk to Ter Stegen's entourage, who are serious and very firm people, they are not going to move from Barcelona."

Ter Stegen only played nine games last season, during which he conceded 11 goals and kept just one clean sheet. He missed most of the season due to a patellar tendon rupture. Nevertheless, La Blaugrana currently have four goalkeepers, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Joan Garcia, Wojciech Szczesny and Inaki Pena.

