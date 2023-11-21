“Barcelona will never pass an elimination stage in life for playing well for 5 minutes” - Pique appears to aim cheeky dig at Real Madrid

Barcelona icon Gerard Pique has provocatively commented on Real Madrid's journey to Champions League success in 2021.

That year, the Madridistas' path to victory began with a defeat to Sheriff in the group stage. However, a resounding 5-0 triumph over Shakhtar Donetsk helped them recalibrate their course.

Similar scenarios unfolded in the knockout stages: a loss to Paris Saint-Germain in Paris was followed by a victory in Madrid. A similar pattern occurred against Chelsea and Manchester City.

In each of these instances, the Spanish giants rebounded from a first-leg defeat to triumph in the second leg. It all culminated in their final victory over Liverpool, where Vinicius Junior delivered the decisive goal.

While it might be seen as a marvel of football to some, Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has offered a more critical perspective on Madrid's 2021 Champions League win. He stated (via Madrid Universal):

"It can be debated in many ways. In the last Champions League that Real Madrid won, in 2021, it is evident that in all the double-match knockouts plus the final, in none of them were Real Madrid superior to the rival. And then we can run and talk about it for three hours…"

He further implied that Barca would not have progressed in the Champions League by playing well for only a brief period like Madrid did:

"Real Madrid's 2021/2022 Champions League win? Barca will never pass an elimination stage in life for playing well for five minutes."

The two rival clubs' paths in recent years have differed, given Barcelona's failure to advance beyond the group stage since 2021, after a round of 16 exit to PSG.

Leroy Sane's indecisiveness sparks interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane is reportedly keeping his options open regarding a future move, stirring interest from both Barcelona and Madrid. According to SPORT (via Football Espana), the German international's reluctance to firmly commit to Bayern has caught the attention of these major Spanish clubs.

Madrid have shown interest in Sane in recent weeks as his addition could further bolster their impressive offensive roster. Meanwhile, Barca are anticipated to be in the market for a left winger next summer.

The 27-year-old has been performing exceptionally for Bayern Munich this season, with eight goals and six assists in just 11 Bundesliga appearances. However, with his contract set to expire in 2025 and no imminent signs of renewal, Sane could be available for a reasonable transfer fee.