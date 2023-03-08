Barcelona will have Spanish singer Rosalia's logo in front of their jersey instead of Spotify symbol for El Clasico - Reports

Barcelona will have a new logo on their jersey for El Clasico. Instead of the usual Spotify logo, the Blaugrana will use singer Rosalia's logo at the front of their kit.

Xavi's team will take on Real Madrid for the fourth time this season on March 19. The La Liga clash at Camp Nou might have great implications for the La Liga title race.

Barca currently have 62 points on the board after 25 league matches. They hold a stunning seven-point lead over defending champions Real Madrid at the summit of the La Liga table.

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ JUST IN: Barça will have the singer Rosalía’s logo in front of their jersey rather than the usual Spotify logo for the league Clasico. #FCB JUST IN: Barça will have the singer Rosalía’s logo in front of their jersey rather than the usual Spotify logo for the league Clasico. @rac1 🚨 JUST IN: Barça will have the singer Rosalía’s logo in front of their jersey rather than the usual Spotify logo for the league Clasico. @rac1 #FCB 👕🎶

The two Spanish giants have already locked horns three times this season. Real Madrid won by a score of 3-1 in their first encounter (La Liga) at Santiago Bernabeu.

The second match took place at the start of 2023. Barca won the Supercopa de Espana final by a score of 3-1. The win marked the Catalan club's first trophy under Xavi's tutelage.

Their most recent clash was in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. Barcelona won the game by a score of 1-0.

Xavi revealed the significance of being the Barcelona manager

Since taking over from Ronald Koeman, Xavi has done a great job rebuilding Barcelona and deserves plaudits for his work.

The legendary midfielder spent the lion's share of his playing career with the Blaugrana. Xavi was recently asked what it means for him to be at the helm of his boyhood club.

The Spaniard responded in a passionate manner, saying (via Barca Universal):

“This is Barça. I’ve said it many times before. The bar we set with Guardiola’s Barça was very high. It’s the most difficult club in the world. It’s not enough to win here. You have to convince and be superior."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“If we win titles, I think the conditions will be ideal to continue”. Xavi on his future: “The club's offer to renew my contract made me happy, it's a sign of absolute confidence but before the renewal we are committed to winning titles”.“If we win titles, I think the conditions will be ideal to continue”. Xavi on his future: “The club's offer to renew my contract made me happy, it's a sign of absolute confidence but before the renewal we are committed to winning titles”. 🔵🔴⏳ #FCB“If we win titles, I think the conditions will be ideal to continue”. https://t.co/5Zc0Ey3gfv

The former pass master added:

"And, nowadays, this is very difficult. In any category. It is difficult to convince people. Being a sportsman is hard and demanding, but I am privileged. I do what I like and I have no financial problems. I’m very lucky.”

Barca have so far played 75 matches under Xavi, winning 48, drawing 13, and losing 14.

