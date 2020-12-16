Barcelona will be unstoppable with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann firing, says Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil

Real Sociedad have been the story of La Liga so far this season as they currently sit at the top of the points table, albeit having played more games than some of their competitors. A good test for the Basque club will be their midweek game against Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have been inconsistent and well below their usual standards this season. However, they have shown glimpses of promise in certain games.

Huge game coming up tonight...



The #LaLigaSantander leaders are looking for a first win at the Camp Nou since 1991!#BarçaRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/PqoUCiNB99 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 16, 2020

Speaking ahead of the game, Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil acknowledged Barcelona's strength and examined the possibility of stopping them if Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are in form. He said:

"I see Barcelona are in a strong moment. They may be inconsistent, but that’s due to not taking chances. In all the matches they play, they are creating enough chances to win. What happens is they aren’t always hitting the target, but there have been matches where they scored five against Real Betis or four against Villarreal."

"I think [Griezmann] is creating a lot, even if he could score more goals. Then I think Lionel Messi is still the best player in La Liga, the one who causes the most disruption. Barcelona will be unstoppable as they both hit form."

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will be key if Barcelona are to win against Real Sociedad

Antoine Griezmann's form has been a constant source of concern for the Barcelona faithful.

The Frenchman is now without a goal in three games. Up against his former side, he will be key if Barcelona are to pick up all three points.

A lot has been made about Lionel Messi's form this season, despite the Argentine contributing 9 goals and 2 assists already.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner remains the most influential player in the Barcelona team when on song and will be key to the Blaugrana's fortunes against Real Sociedad.

Barcelona appear to be slowly improving as their recent win over Levante puts them just five points behind the top four.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have drawn their last six games in La Liga but have remained at the top of the table. With Atletico Madrid breathing down their necks with two games in hand, Alguacil will hope that his side can stop Messi and Griezmann on Wednesday.