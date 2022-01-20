Barcelona willing to pay astronomical £45m fee to land 15-year-old Brazilian sensation: Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona are believed to be interested in 15-year-old Brazilian prodigy Endrick. The youngster is currently part of Palmeiras’ Under-20 side and has already drawn comparisons with compatriots Ronaldo Nazario and Romario.

The Blaugrana are desperate to infuse their club with world-class young talents and have earmarked the teenager as their latest acquisition. Understandably, the 15-year-old has not yet made his debut for Palmeiras’ first team, but his exploits for the Under-20 outfit have not gone unnoticed.

As per Jorge Nicola, Barcelona are seriously considering Endrick as a long-term option and are prepared to pay £45 million to bring him to Catalonia. However, the Blaugrana’s well-documented financial struggles could complicate the purchase, forcing the club to pay the fee in three equal installments.

Due to La Liga’s registration rules, Barcelona will not be able to officially bring the Brazilian to Camp Nou until he turns 18. Reportedly, the 26-time La Liga winners could use the restriction to their advantage to pay for the transfer.

Barcelona would pay the first of their three installments when Endrick turns 16. The next would come when he makes his first-team debut for Palmeiras. The final payment would be made when he turns 18 and officially moves to Camp Nou.

Unfortunately for the struggling La Liga outfit, they are not alone in the hunt for the Brazilian dynamite’s services. Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United are also believed to be interested in the player and are preparing to make their moves.

The Palmeiras starlet recently bumped up his value after netting a scorching 18-yard bicycle kick goal against Oeste. His strike came in Copinha 2022 — an esteemed tournament for U20-sides in Brazil.

Barcelona deny Neto’s transfer request

Xavi’s team are reportedly prepared to offload many of their stars in the winter transfer window in order to make room for new acquisitions. Unfortunately for second-choice goalkeeper Neto, he is not on the list.

As per reports, the shot-stopper wanted to move away from Camp Nou in January and handed in a transfer request. The club, however, have chosen not to part ways with Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s capable backup. The Camp Nou outfit reportedly have no intention of selling him until at least the summer of 2022.

