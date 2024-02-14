Barcelona willing to sell 25-year-old to ease financial woes, defender unhappy with his current situation: Reports

According to several reports, Barcelona are considering offloading Jules Kounde in the summer, having only acquired him from Sevilla in 2022. The player is seemingly unhappy with his role at Camp Nou, and the club could use this opportunity to sell him for big money and boost their finances.

Kounde was an integral part of Xavi's title-winning squad of the 2022-23 season, playing 29 games in the league as his side romped to first place. However, a big chunk of his appearances came as a right-back, a tactical choice that Xavi has continued to use this term as well.

Primarily a center-back, the 25-year-old defensive star has publicly stated his preference to play in the heart of the backline, as opposed to where Xavi utilizes him.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, the Frenchman has grown frustrated with this situation and could seek a transfer out of Barcelona to solve his predicament (via Daily Mail).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana continue to struggle with their never-ending financial woes. Despite using multiple economic levers last summer, the club have made little progress in this department and could look to offload certain players to help them stay afloat.

Barcelona are currently stacked in the central defensive section, with Xavi having the likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi, and Inigo Martinez, aside from Kounde, to choose from.

Moreover, Eric Garcia, who is on loan at second-placed Girona, is also set to return to Camp Nou at the end of the season. With multiple options in central defense and financial issues consistently plaguing their existence, Barcelona could look to offload one of their center-backs, especially a seemingly unsettled player like Jules Kounde.

Barcelona have reportedly received a sub-par offer for their 26-year-old star

With several players apparently on the chopping block for the Blaugrana, Frenkie De Jong has emerged as the most high-profile name on that list. The Dutch midfielder was subject to an extensive transfer saga with Manchester United last summer but ended up staying at Barcelona.

Rumors regarding a potential exit have started to surface once again, and reports from Gerard Romero’s Jijantes suggest that the Catalan giants have already received an offer for De Jong.

His report states that Tottenham have sent out a lowball offer of €60 million to acquire the former Ajax man's services (via Barca Blaugranes). Furthermore, a Mundo Deportivo report has claimed that the reigning Spanish champions have sent out an ultimatum to the Dutchman.

Apparently, Barcelona wants the player to either renew with the club in a sustainable way or bring in a lucrative offer that could help with the side's economic issues.