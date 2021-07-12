Barcelona wonderkid set for exit after not being called up for pre-season - Reports

Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba could be set to leave the club this summer after not being called up for pre-season training. The teenager was one of the breakout stars for Barcelona during the 2020-21 campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will not promote Ilaix Moriba to the first team until he signs a new contract with the club. The midfielder is believed to have 'high demands' for his new contract, which could prove to be a problem for Barcelona given their current financial situation.

As a result, Barcelona could be forced to sell Ilaix Moriba this summer if the youngster refuses to sign a new contract. Manchester United are reportedly readying a €20 million bid for the La Masia product.

Ilaix Moriba rose through the youth ranks at Barcelona before being promoted to the Barcelona B team. After spending two seasons with Barcelona B in the Segunda Division B of Spanish football, Moriba was promoted to the senior squad last season.

Moriba enjoyed an impressive start to life with Barcelona and went on to make 18 appearances in all competitions for the club. The 18-year-old is seen as one of the brightest prospects in Spanish football. Barcelona, however, decided against calling up Ilaix Moriba for pre-season due to his current contract situation.

The players who received the call were Marc Andre Ter Stegen, Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Miralem Pjanic,, Riqui Puig, Neto, Coutinho, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele, Ilias, Gavi, Comas, Ramos Mingo, Arnau Tenas, Alex Collado, Yusuf Demir, and Inaki Pena.

Marc Andre Ter Stegen, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho will join the team after recovering from their respective injuries. A number of star players that were involved in Copa America 2021 and Euro 2020 will join pre-season after taking some time off.

Barcelona will be keen to keep hold of Ilaix Moriba this summer

Ilaix Moriba in action FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman's willingness to promote a number of youngsters from the club's youth academy allowed the likes of Riqui Puig, Pedri, and Ilaix Moriba to shine and showcase their abilities last season.

🔴🔵 Alejandro Balde - 17 years old.

🔴🔵 Ansu Fati - 18 years old.

🔴🔵 Ilaix Moriba - 18 years old.

🔴🔵 Pedri González - 18 years old.

🔴🔵 Yusuf Demir - 18 years old.



FC Barcelona has really an interesting generation of wonderkids. 😍 pic.twitter.com/4IjQNBasiJ — Pro Future Stars (@ProFutureStars1) July 9, 2021

The club's financial situation is likely to prevent them from signing some of their top targets this summer. Barcelona are likely to keep hold of youngsters such as Pedri, Moriba and Puig and develop them into regular starters for the club in the near future.

