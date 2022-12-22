Barcelona working on 2 big signings for the summer of 2023: Reports 

Barcelona won't be able to make any new signings in January due to their financial condition. Hence, the Catalan club have already started working on signings for next summer.

Their main focus is to bring in a right-back. Hector Bellerin hasn't been able to convince so far this season. Sergi Roberto's contract is set to expire in the summer. Hence, adding depth to the position is certainly something Blaugranas want to explore.

Another player Xavi's side are interested in is Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. Zubimendi currently has a release clause of €60 million with his current club. Barcelona will have to pay the full amount to lure his services.

Sergio Busquets will be out of contract next summer. While there are talks of extending the club captain's contract until at least December, nothing about the situation has been resolved yet.

The Catalan club are also looking to bring back Nico Gonzalez and Ez Abde, who are on loan at Valencia and CA Osasuna, respectively. Nico has proven quality and will add depth to a depleted midfield if Busquets leaves.

While the Blaugranas are ready to sell Ez Abde for an offer upward of €20 million, they are open to keeping him. Memphis Depay might depart in the summer, and Ez Abde's presence will provide some much-needed backup.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez spoke about the club's aspirations as season is set to restart

FC Barcelona vs. UD Almeria - LaLiga Santander.

Barcelona are currently in the top spot in the La Liga table. While they have already been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, Xavi's men are well in contention for the La Liga title.

Xavi outlined the team's title ambitions as he recently stated (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I’m well aware this year we have to win titles and fight for them. I think there is a good team, a really good group of players in the squad that are so strong.

"We have good signings. In front of goal we have Lewandowski who is an absolutely great player who is bringing the squad to a high level. Everything we have done with the club we have to show now. There’s pressure not just on me, but the players, but mostly for me. I have this responsibility and this challenge."

