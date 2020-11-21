Barcelona youngster Francisco Trincao expects Lionel Messi to stay at the club

Barcelona youngster Francisco Trincao has shed light on Lionel Messi’s future at the club, saying that he expects the Argentinean to stay at the Camp Nou beyond next season. The Blaugrana skipper has been at Barcelona throughout his professional career after emerging onto the scene as a precocious teenager, taking the football world by storm.

Lionel Messi rose to prominence a decade and a half ago and continues to mesmerise football fans around the world with his silken skills. His metronomic consistency has been the key to his success over the years; the Argentinean has won countless trophies with Barcelona and is considered by many to be the greatest footballer ever.

Lionel Messi is set to play his 800th match for Barcelona today 👑 pic.twitter.com/PsgrZwhG9k — Goal (@goal) November 21, 2020

It was always believed that Lionel Messi would end his career at the Camp Nou; however, the relation between the player and the club has seen a few cracks in recent times.

Things came to a boil this summer when the Argentinean initially asked to leave the club but eventually decided to stay put. Rumours of his potential departure from Barcelona continue to linger. But Trincao believes that the Barcelona skipper will continue to reign supreme at the Camp Nou for a few more years.

Lionel Messi is a calm presence in the Barcelona dressing room, says Trincao

Lionel Messi recently vented his frustration by telling reporters that he was tired of always being the problem at Barcelona.

Those comments were in the context of rumours of his rift with Antoine Griezmann. The fact that former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has extended his stay at Manchester City has only added more fuel to the fire, intensifying talks of the Argentinean’s impending exit from Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or every single year he’s played under Guardiola (4 in 4) 🐐🔜 pic.twitter.com/CSn2RJO4P5 — MC (@CrewsMat19) November 19, 2020

Lionel Messi enjoyed a great relationship with the former Barcelona manager, and it is widely believed that if the Argentinean does leave Camp Nou, it could be for a reunion in Manchester with Pep Guardiola. However, Trincao thinks otherwise.

The Barcelona youngster revealed that Lionel Messi is a calm presence in the dressing room and is always eager to train. Trincao also said that the Argentinean could be at the club for a long time.

"I see Leo being calm in the dressing room, and he’s always eager to train. I think we’ll continue to enjoy Leo at Barça for a long time, said Trincao about Lionel Messi..

The youngster also shed light on working under Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, saying:

I think having a little more minutes and, little by little, working, I will have more peace of mind, and I will be able to show my quality in the games. He’s [Koeman] a great coach. Age doesn’t matter, just performance and whoever wins it in training plays. Too easy. He says it so that we can do our work without fear and that we enjoy."