“Barring an injury, it’s got to be 70 percent” – Pundit backs Barcelona star for monstrous goal-scoring season 

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison believes new Barcelona recruit Robert Lewandowski could score a plethora of goals in his debut season in Spain. The Polish forward joined the Catalan giants from Bayern Munich for a fee of around €45 million with a possible €5 million in various other add-ons.

Robert Lewandowski was a goal machine during his stint in Germany. The forward netted 312 goals and provided 75 assists from just 384 games in the Bundesliga for both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Hutchison believes that Lewandowski will continue his goalscoring form for Barcelona. The former player-turned-pundit stated that the Polish forward has a great chance of scoring as many as 40 goals in his debut season in Spain should he remain injury-free.

Speaking to ESPN (via HITC) about the Polish striker's chances of netting 40 goals this season, Don Hutchison was quoted as saying:

“He’s been doing it for years. Barring an injury, it’s got to be 70 percent.”

Robert Lewandowski was desperate for a move away from Bayern Munich this summer to seek a new challenge. According to the aforementioned source, the Polish centre-forward was offered to both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Lewandowski, however, decided to move to Barcelona instead.

Robert Lewandowski has made a great start to life in Barcelona

Lewandowski has carried his goalscoring form from Bayern Munich to Barcelona. The star striker has settled quickly into his new environment and has been scoring goals for fun in Spain.

Lewandowski has already scored eight goals from the first five games of the new 2022-23 season. The Polish forward has netted five goals in La Liga. This includes two braces against Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid. Both games resulted in wins for Barcelona.

However, Lewandowski's best performance came against Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League on September 7. The Catalan giants recorded a 5-1 victory in their first group game of the campaign, Lewandowski netting a hat-trick. This was the Polish striker's first hat-trick for his new club.

Lewandowski also became the first player in UEFA Champions League history to score a hat-trick for three different clubs. He had previously netted three goals in a game for both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

The Blaugrana had lacked an out-and-out goalscorer last season. Both Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were the club's joint highest goalscorers, having scored just 13 goals each.

However, with Lewandowski in their ranks, the Catalan giants have surely resolved their goalscoring issues for the current season.

