"Basically let his career die" - Toni Kroos takes shots at Real Madrid star for not doing enough at the club

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has taken aim at Eden Hazard for letting his career die at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea in 2019 for a club-record fee of €115 million. The Belgian attacker's spell with Los Blancos was a dismal one as fitness issues plagued his time in the Spanish capital. He featured just 76 times over the course of four years, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists.

Kroos has seemingly taken a swipe at Hazard by claiming that the winger let his career die at Real Madrid. He said on his podcast when discussing Jude Bellingham's anticipated signing (via Madrid Xtra):

"We had another player who came for a lot of money and basically let his career die. It was a lot of money, I think everyone would say that wasn't a good transfer. But let's be positive."

Hazard has been released by Madrid and will become a free agent at the end of June. The Belgian retired from international football following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 32-year-old won the Champions League, two La Liga titles, and the Copa del Rey during his time at the Bernabeu. However, he was unable to replicate the form he enjoyed at Chelsea before his move. He was regarded as one of Europe's best attackers at the time, scoring 110 goals and providing 92 assists in 352 games at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid's Kroos talks up Jude Bellingham's move

Jude Bellingham has joined Real Madrid.

Kroos was a lot more praiseworthy of Jude Bellingham with the English teenager set to arrive at the Bernabeu this summer. Real Madrid have confirmed that the 19-year-old will be unveiled as an official Los Blancos player tomorrow (June 15).

The English midfielder arrives from Borussia Dortmund for an initial €103 million fee, per The Mirror. He has signed a six-year deal with Carlo Ancelotti's side ending months of speculation over his future.

Kroos has lauded Bellingham upon his arrival at Madrid, saying (via the aforementioned source):

“Jude is a very top player, who many teams wanted due to his quality and age. I usually have great confidence in our decision-makers. If Real Madrid has spent so much, this is a very good transfer for us.”

Bellingham has shone in Germany with Dortmund, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 42 games across competitions this season. He became the youngest captain in Bundesliga history and the youngest captain to score in a Champions League game.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes