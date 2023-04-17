Bastian Schweinsteiger predicts the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final

Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger has made his prediction for this season's UEFA Champions League final.

The former Germany international, who won the competition once during his illustrious career, was asked who he thinks will clash in the final. He responded on Twitter:

"Manchester City vs AC Milan."

The two sides are in pole position to reach the Champions League semifinals. Manchester City thrashed Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie. The second leg will take place on Wednesday (April 19) at the Allianz Arena.

Meanwhile, Milan secured a 1-0 victory over Serie A rivals Napoli in their quarterfinal first-leg encounter at the San Siro. They will collide in the second leg at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday.

If City are to advance to the semifinals, they will come up against either Real Madrid or Chelsea. The La Liga outfit will be their opponents it stands as Los Merengues hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

The Rossonerri will go up against either Benfica or their arch-rivals Inter Milan in the semifinals. Inter have got themselves in a comfortable position to advance as they won the first leg 2-0 away from home.

The last time City and Milan met in Europe was way back during the 1978-79 UEFA Cup campaign. The Cityzens prevailed with a 5-2 aggregate win in the Round of 16. Should the two sides meet in this year's Champions League final, they will do so on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Rodri's wonder strike wins last week's Champions League goal of the week

Rodri's rocket wins Champions League goal of the week.

Manchester City cruised to a famous 3-0 victory over Bayern at the Eithad last week. Rodri opened the scoring in the 27th minute smashing home a 25-yard effort that gave Bavarians goalkeeper Yann Sommer no chance.

It was the Spaniard's first goal in the Champions League and he took it with aplomb. The goal was named as the competition's goal of the week. Rodri touched on the goal after the win over Bayern, saying (via Manchester City's official website):

“It was very special goal for me, I think it gave us the confidence to believe and to keep going."

Rodri's superb strike beat out competition from Inter's Nicolo Barella’s goal against Benfica and and Ismael Bennacer for Milan against Napoli. It also saw off Marco Asensio’s strike in Real Madrid’s win over Chelsea.

The Spaniard has taken his tally for the season to three goals and seven assists in 44 games across competitions. Many argue that Rodri is the best defensive midfielder in Europe.

