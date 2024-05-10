Bayer Leverkusen script history in dramatic late draw against Roma

Bayer Leverkusen etched their name in football history with a 2-2 draw against AS Roma in the Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday (May 9). The German champions have not lost any one of their last 49 games in the 2023-24 season, an incredible feat in European football.

Bayer Leverkusen's 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt during the weekend saw them equal Benfica's record of 48 straight games without losing. It seemed that they would be beaten in the second leg on Thursday after Roma led 2-0 after 66 minutes. Bayer needed two late goals to haul themselves back from the brink of defeat and set a new record of 49 undefeated matches.

Leandro Paredes was perfect from the spot, scoring a penalty in each half for the Giallorossi, drawing them level on aggregate. Gianluca Mancini scored an own goal in the 82nd minute and Josip Stanisic showed great composure to score an equalizer (90+7').

Xabi Alonso's side have now gone unbeaten in their last 49 games, setting an incredible record in European football history. The record was previously held by Benfica, who, led by Eusebio, did not lose 48 consecutive games between December 1963 and February 1965.

Bayer Leverkusen are in the final of the Europa League, where they will face Atalanta on May 22 in Dublin. They are also set to face FC Kaiserslautern in the DFB Pokal final three days later as they look to add to their Bundesliga title this season.

Atalanta to face Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League final

Another Italian test awaits Xabi Alonso and his Bayer Leverkusen side following their 4-2 aggregate win over Roma in the Europa League semi-final. They will face Atalanta, who have eliminated Liverpool and Olympique Marseille, for the title at the Aviva Stadium.

Following a 1-1 first-leg draw against Marseille (May 2), Atalanta picked up a huge 3-0 win in front of their fans to reach the final on May 9. Ademola Lookman opened the scoring via a deflection before Matteo Ruggeri added a second and El Bilal Toure scored a late third for his side.

Atalanta have reached a major Italian final for the first time in the club's history, a huge achievement for them. Their opponents, Bayer Leverkusen, will play in a major European final for the first time in over two decades.