Bayer Leverkusen send cheeky tweet to Chelsea about Kai Havertz after signing Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen took a cheeky dig at Chelsea after signing forward Callum Hudson-Odoi on a season-long loan deal. The forward has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and has been sent to Germany so a lack of playing time does not hamper his growth.

This is the second piece of business between the two sides in the last two years. The Blues signed forward Kai Havertz from the German outfit for around €76 million in 2020.

Leverkusen are aware that Havertz has not been able to justify his big-money move with consistency at Chelsea.

When the Premier League giants announced Hudson-Odoi's loan deal on Twitter, the Bundesliga side's Twitter admin could not help but get cheeky. Replying to a tweet from the Blues' official account, the Leverkusen account wrote:

"Callum will have a good time here. ⚫🔴 And you keep taking care of Kai, okay?"

Since joining Chelsea, Havertz has made 96 appearances for the club and contributed 23 goals and 14 assists. He has featured in all four of their fixtures in the 2022-23 campaign but is yet to register a goal contribution. The German has been criticized due to his inconsistency.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi, 21, would be happy to move to the Bundesliga where coach Gerardo Seoane could offer him regular playing opportunities.

The Englishman already has a lot of experience under his belt. He has featured in 126 matches for Chelsea and could help the German side in their Champions League campaign.

Chelsea teammate only had good things to say about former club reveals Hudson-Odoi

The England international will wear No.17 at his loan club and interestingly, there is a recall option inserted into his contract. The Blues could call him in January if they wish to.

After completing his move, Hudson-Odoi admitted that former Leverkusen player Havertz told him good things about the club. He said, via TEAMtalk:

“The move to Germany is really exciting for me and I can play in the Champions League with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. That combination is really attractive and I’m keen to get to know the club, the fans and the Bundesliga. Kai Havertz only had good things to say about it to me in the Chelsea dressing room.”

Bayer's Simon Rolfes believes Hudson-Odoi will immediately hit the ground running in Germany. He said:

“We have signed a fast and penetrative winger in Callum Hudson-Odoi. He has everything to be able to help us immediately."

Bayer Leverkusen are currently 13th in the Bundesliga table after just one win in four matches. They will next face SC Freiburg on September 3.

