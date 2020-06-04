Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more

Bayern Munich take on Bayer Leverkusen in a crucial Bundesliga encounter

Bayern Munich travel to the BayArena to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Both sides are coming on the back of morale-boosting victories in their previous league encounters have a lot to play for in the business end of the season.

With five games left to play, the home side are fighting to secure Champions League football next season and are currently behind fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach on goal difference. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are three wins away from sealing the Bundesliga title and look unstoppable under Hansi Flick.

35 goals at the age of 20.



Kai Havertz is the highest scoring Bundesliga player EVER before his 21st birthday.



The Crown Prince of German football 👑 pic.twitter.com/gQvZGkjomt — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 29, 2020

As two heavyweights of German football prepare to lock horns, all eyes will be on the country's crown jewel Kai Havertz. The Leverkusen midfielder became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach 35 league goals and is reportedly a top target for Bayern Munich this summer.

A victory would put Bayern Munich in pole position to retain their Bundesliga crown and deter Leverkusen's hopes of Champions League football next season. As the Bundesliga campaign draws to a dramatic climax, the two sides will be eager to record a victory to realize their objectives for the season.

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich Head to Head

Bayern Munich were beaten 2-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, as Leon Bailey scored a stunning brace at the Allianz Arena in November. Additionally, Bayern Munich were also beaten 3-1 in the corresponding fixture last season, with Bailey on the scoresheet once again.

Bayern Munich under Hansi Flick:



25 games

22 wins

1 draw

2 losses

80 goals scored

16 conceded

67 points won pic.twitter.com/JIegcEEJHT — DW Sports (@dw_sports) May 30, 2020

Since 2006, the two sides have faced other 31 times. Bayern Munich have recorded 19 wins in that period, with Leverkusen emerging victories on six occasions.

The Bavarian giants have looked unstoppable in recent weeks and have each of their last four games. Leverkusen have won three games in the same period; the 4-1 demolition at the hands of Wolfsburg on matchday 27 their only blemish since the restart.

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: D-W-W-W-L-W

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich Team News

Kai Havertz will lead the line for Bayer Leverkusen once again

Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen were presented with a scare on Saturday, as Kai Havertz was withdrawn prematurely against Freiburg with a knee problem. However, Peter Bosz eased fears that the German international could face an injury lay off, as he confirmed that he would be fit to face the league leaders.

Moussa Diaby and Edmund Tapsoba came off the bench in Leverkusen's previous league encounter, but the duo are expected to return to the starting XI to face Bayern Munich.

Lars Bender is no closer to returning to team training, and the veteran midfielder has been ruled out of the crucial Bundesliga fixture.

Injuries: Lars Bender

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Thiago is expected to return for Bayern Munich this weekend

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich received a timely boost this weekend, as Thiago Alcantara capped off his return to training by signing a new long term contract with the club. The Spanish midfielder is unlikely to be drafted into the starting XI straight away but is expected to feature at some point in the game.

Lucas Hernandez also made his long-awaited return from injury in their 5-0 demolition of Paderborn. However, the Frenchman was withdrawn at half-time and could be replaced by Jerome Boateng at the heart of the defence.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Corentin Tolisso and Niklas Sule will be unavailable for the away side, as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Injuries: Philippe Coutinho, Corentin Tolisso, Niklas Sule

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukas Hradecky, Edmond Tapsoba, Sven Bender, Aleksandar Dragovic, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aranguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Moussa Diaby, Kai Havertz, Leon Bailey

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich Prediction

Robert Lewandowski and Kai Havertz have been in stunning goalscoring form since the turn of the year, and the duo are expected to make the headlines once again. A high scoring affair could be on the cards, as has been the case most of the times when the two sides of met in recent seasons.

Leverkusen are no pushovers, but Bayern Munich are amongst the best sides in Europe currently and are expected to record yet another victory.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Bayern Munich