Bayern Munich 1-0 Tigres UANL: Player ratings as Benjamin Pavard's strike completes 'sextuple' of trophies | FIFA Club World Cup 2021

Bayern Munich were crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions after beating Tigres UANL 1-0 in the Doha final.

Benjamin Pavard was on target for the European champions in the second half as the Bavarians picked up their sixth trophy in the last 10 months.

The first-ever side from South America to reach the final, Tigres defended excellently to frustrate the champions at various points.

However, a lack of attacking intent meant the German behemoths were barely tested, and despite having a goal ruled out in the first half through Robert Lewandowski, managed to see them through.

THEY'VE DONE IT!



Bayern Munich become just the second team after Guardiola’s Barcelona to hold all six titles at the same time 👏



✅ FIFA Club World Cup

✅ UEFA Super Cup

✅ Champions League

✅ Domestic League

✅ Domestic Cup

✅ Domestic Super Cup pic.twitter.com/0Vn3U6o0y1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 11, 2021

Here are the player ratings for Bayern Munich:

Manuel Neuer - 7/10

It was a breeze for the German, who faced just one shot on target - a tame free-kick attempt from Pizarro which he easily collected. Neuer now has two clean sheets in Club World Cup finals, having picked his first in 2013.

Benjamin Pavard - 7/10

His goal was initially ruled out as Lewandowski was marginally offside, but the referee reversed his decision after reviewing it on the pitchside monitor.

Niklas Sule - 7/10

An excellent shift in defense from Sule. He showed good positional awareness and also made one key tackle in the first half.

Lucas Hernandez - 7/10

Jerome Boateng's sudden departure paved the way for Hernandez to start alongside Sule at the heart of Bayern's backline and he came good.

Alphonso Davies - 8/10

Boy, how we missed him! Davies performed like he was never away, showing his brilliance at both ends of the pitch. His pace was too much for Tigres sometimes, as the Canadian completed three dribbles and 91% of his passes. Defensively, he made two tackles, three interceptions, and 10 recoveries.

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Graceful and elegant as always, making a series of accurate, incisive passes for his teammates, whilst also acting as a protective cover for the back four. Kimmich was unlucky to have seen a perfectly legitimate goal ruled out for offside.

🔎 | FOCUS



Joshua Kimmich vs Tigres:



⏱️ 90' played

👌 103 touches

🎯 1 big chance created

🔑 4 key passes (most)

👟 78/89 acc. passes (most)

💨 1/1 succ. dribbles

⚔️ 3/4 duels won

🚷 0 times dribbled past

📈 7.9 SofaScore rating



Once again the main man for Bayern. 🌟#ClubWC pic.twitter.com/MiHbji9wwU — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) February 11, 2021

David Alaba - 7/10

He was very dangerous offensively, teeing up with Gnabry and Coman in the first-half, before attempting a strike from distance which sailed just over the bar.

Leroy Sane - 5/10

Arguably the weakest performer for Bayern tonight, Leroy Sane had a shocker. He attempted four shots, none of which could even be directed on target, made fewer touches than the Tigres goalkeeper, and more importantly, lost possession 13 times in the game.

Serge Gnabry - 6/10

Gnabry created a fantastic chance for Sane in the first half with a well-taken corner, but that was pretty much it. The German's electric pace and attacking flair were nowhere to be seen tonight.

Kingsley Coman - 7/10

A huge threat from the left wing, Coman linked up well with Sane and even laid some nice crosses. Luis Rodriguez, his opposite number for the night, had a torrid evening dealing with him.

Robert Lewandowski - 7/10

The striker was boxed up by Tigres as four or five players kept biting at his heels, never allowing him too much space to work into. Regardless, Lewandowski redeemed himself after the break by setting up Pavard, even though he was marginally offside in the build-up.

Substitutes

Douglas Costa - 7/10

Some quick-feet from the loanee saw him create a good chance for Choupo-Moting in the dying moments of normal time.

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting - 5/10

He blazed that pass from Costa over the bar from just 15 yards out, missing a chance to bag an elusive goal in the final.

Corentin Tolisso - 7/10

The Frenchman forced Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman into a good save with a fabulous effort from 30 yards out.

Jamal Musiala - 6/10

The youngster replaced Sane for the final 20 odd minutes of the game but did precious little.