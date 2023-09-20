Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester United: Bavarians' player ratings as Thomas Tuchel's men hold firm to take all 3 points | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Bayern Munich got their 2023–24 UEFA Champions League campaign underway with a 4-3 defeat of Manchester United at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, September 20.

Bayern Munich made one change from the team that won against Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend, with Jamal Musiala coming into the starting XI and Thomas Muller moving to the bench.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, served a touchline suspension after getting sent off during last season’s quarterfinal against Manchester City.

The home side took time to settle into the match as the visitors started on the front foot. While they struggled to trouble goalkeeper Andre Onana, they made a breakthrough thanks to a howler.

Dayot Upamecano played the ball wide to Leroy Sane, who cut inside, played a one-two with Harry Kane, and hit a low-sailing shot from the edge of the area that Onana failed to grasp under his body.

With momentum under their wings, Bayern Munich doubled their lead soon after. Jamal Musiala ran down the inside left, beat Diogo Dalot, and teed up Serge Gnabry, who placed the ball past Onana in the far corner.

Manchester United pulled one back at the start of the second half when Rasmus Hojlund’s shot from 12 yards deflected into the goal. However, Bayern Munich restored their two-goal lead soon when Kane made no mistakes converting from the penalty spot.

The final few minutes turned out to be a goal fest as Casemiro hooked the ball into the back of the net in a scramble to give Erik ten Hag's men hopes of stealing a point.

After substitute Mathys Tel restored Bayern Munich's two-goal cushion, Casemiro got his second of the game in the dying minutes to make for a frantic end to the match. The home side managed to hold off Manchester United and seal the win.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Bayern Munich:

Sven Ulreich - 6/10

Christian Eriksen forced Sven Ulreich into an early save, which saw his team not trail with less than five minutes on the clock.

He did well to keep out a wild shot from Marcus Rashford but couldn't do anything about Rasmus Hojlund’s or Casemiro’s goals.

Konrad Laimer - 6/10

Konrad Laimer linked up well with Leroy Sane making up most of the space left behind by Sergio Reguilon.

Dayot Upamecano - 6/10

Dayot Upamecano covered the right wing whenever Konrad Laimer ventured forward. He handled Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund well.

Kim Min-jae - 6/10

Kim Min-jae did well as Dayot Upamecano's partner and even ventured forward with the ball sometimes.

He, like the rest of the Bayern Munich defense, went to sleep in the closing minutes as Manchester United scored two goals in less than 10 minutes.

Alphonso Davies - 6/10

Despite initially being troubled by Facundo Pellestri, Alphonso Davies grew into the game and covered every blade of grass on the left flank.

Joshua Kimmich - 6/10

Joshua Kimmich provided a link between defense and attack in the match and helped his team dictate the tempo for most of the contest.

Leon Goretzka - 7/10

Leon Goretzka commanded the midfield as Manchester United's midfielders chased shadows for most of the contest.

Leroy Sane - 8/10

Leroy Sane caused the Red Devils a truckload of problems with his movement both on and off the ball.

Scored the opening goal of the match and almost had another when his shot curled past the post. He also hit the post in the second half.

Jamal Musiala - 8/10

Jamal Musiala linked up well with Harry Kane, going forward as and when the Englishman dropped deep. He showed his exquisite skills when he set up Bayern Munich's second goal of the night.

Serge Gnabry - 7/10

Serge Gnabry loves playing against English clubs. He now has seven goals in his last six appearances against Premier League clubs (4 vs Spurs and 2 vs Chelsea) in the Champions League.

Harry Kane - 7/10

As is custom with him, his movement was great, but he did not touch the ball a lot.

However, when he did, he linked up well with those around him, as seen when he set up the first goal with some good hold-up play. He made no mistake on the spot and put his name on the scoresheet.

Player ratings for Bayern Munich substitutes

Kingsley Coman - 5/10

Kingsley Coman replaced Serge Gnabry just past the hour mark.

Eric Choupo-Moting - 6/10

Eric Choupo-Moting replaced Jamal Musiala for the final quarter of the match.

Mathys Tel - 7/10

Despite replacing Leroy Sane in the closing minutes of the match, Mathys Tel made a fantastic impact when he scored a fourth goal for Bayern Munich that turned out to be a winner by the end.

Thomas Muller - NA/10

Thomas Muller replaced Harry Kane in the final minutes and did not make any meaningful contribution.