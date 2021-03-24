Bayern Munich open negotiations with Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez- Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly opened discussions with Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez over a transfer. The Spanish winger's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he will become a free agent this summer.

According to AS, Bayern Munich are in pole position to sign Vazquez when the transfer window opens. Vazquez has been waiting several months for Real Madrid to improve their contract offer, something the club have failed to do thus far.

Lucas Vazquez rose through the youth ranks at Real Madrid and made his debut for the club in 2015. He has gone on to make 237 appearances for the club and played a key role in their two La Liga and three Champions League triumphs during his time there.

The 29-year-old has, however, had to make do with a bit-part role this season under Zinedine Zidane, and has at times had to play as a right-back in the absence of Dani Carvajal.

Vazquez has become frustrated with the lack of regular playing time at Real Madrid, and has therefore been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Vazquez's agent is rumored to have made contact with Arsenal and Tottenham last week, but it seems Bayern Munich have stepped ahead of the Premier League giants in the race for the winger.

Bayern Munich believe that Vazquez would be a great addition to the squad due to his versatility and experience. The German giants will look to sign Vazquez as a replacement for Douglas Costa, who will return to Juventus this summer after his loan spell.

Lucas Vazquez will look to revive his career by leaving Real Madrid and potentially joining Bayern Munich

Lucas Vazquez, like a number of former Real Madrid players, has seen his football career and market value depreciate during the last couple of seasons with Los Blancos.

Vazquez could follow in the footsteps of the likes of James Rodriguez, Martin Odegaard and Gareth Bale by leaving Real Madrid to rejuvenate his career at another club.

Bayern Munich have been the masters of signing big-name players on loan deals or free transfers and getting the best out of them.

Ivan Perisic, Philippe Coutinho and James Rodriguez are just a few of the players who joined Bayern on short-term deals and managed to refind their form.