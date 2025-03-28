Bayern Munich considering legal action against Canadian soccer federation following Alphonso Davies injury: Reports

Bayern Munich are threatening legal action against the Canadian soccer federation after Alphonso Davies picked up an injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Davies was forced off in the 12th minute in Canada’s 2-1 win against the United States in the Concacaf Nations League third-place playoff on Sunday (March 23).

Canada Soccer initially cleared the player, but a later examination in Munich found that he had sustained a cruciate ligament injury in his right knee. After undergoing surgery, Alphonso Davies is now expected to be out for at least six months.

Davies’ injury came as a dagger in the heart of Bayern Munich’s hierarchy as they accused the Canadian soccer federation of gross negligence and claimed that they reserve the right to take legal action.

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen told German publication BILD on Friday:

"We're demanding a full investigation into the events from Canada Soccer and expressly reserve the right to take legal action."

He added that the Canadian officials didn’t provide adequate care for Alphonso Davies and that the left-back should not have been playing at all.

"Sending an obviously injured player with a damaged knee on a twelve-hour intercontinental flight without a thorough medical assessment is, in our view, grossly negligent and a clear breach of medical duty of care," Dreesen said.

"The participation of Davies, who already had muscular problems before the game, in a match of no sporting significance is incomprehensible from our point our view," he added.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund also echoed Dreesen’s sentiments, saying the player had complained of fatigue and shouldn’t have played. He said:

"He is the captain, a young man who wanted to help his team but it was borderline. The second issue is the injury after 12 minutes. Then Phonzy [Alphonso] flies back on a 12-hour flight and we all assume it is not a serious injury but then we have this."

"That is sloppy. It is not professional and we need to talk and clear it up. We are the employers, we pay the players, so we will be looking into what happened," Freund added.

Alphonso Davies has been an integral part of Vincent Kompany’s side this season, making 31 appearances across competitions.

"The reaction is what's important" – Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany on how he intends to deal with Alphonso Davies' season-ending injury

Bayern's boss, Vincent Komany, has revealed his team will navigate playing without Alphonso Davies for the rest of the season. The Belgian said they have an in-depth squad to compensate for the absences and insisted that they have no excuses.

Kompany said (via ESPN):

"It is a pity first of all for Phonzy and Upamecano, who cannot be with us at this crucial period of the season."

"This season we had to compensate for other absences. Hopefully it will bring the group tighter together ... The reaction is what's important. There are no excuses for me. Just to win the next game and keep improving," he added.

Bayern Munich are sitting at the summit of the Bundesliga table with 62 points after 26 games.

