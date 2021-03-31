Bayern Munich contact Real Madrid star's representatives for summer move - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly in touch with Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez's agent over a potential summer move. Vazquez's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent in the summer.

According to Bild, Bayern Munich are on the lookout for a winger as Douglas Costa will return to parent-club Juventus in the summer, leaving the German giants short of options on the wings.

Bayern will therefore look to make use of Lucas Vazquez's contract situation and sign him on a free transfer in the summer. The report suggests that negotiations between Bayern Munich and Vazquez's representatives are in an advanced stage.

Lucas Vazquez has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid in recent years. The Spaniard has been forced to play as a make-shift right back this season in the absence of Dani Carvajal.

Vazquez has reportedly rejected the option of signing a new deal with Real Madrid and will look to rejuvenate his career by leaving the Spanish giants this summer. Tottenham and Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for the Spain international, but recent reports suggest that Bayern Munich are in pole position to sign Vazquez.

Vazquez's potential signing could prove to be a smart piece of business on Bayern Munich's part. The winger is versatile and has ample experience at the highest level. Vazquez's €5.5 million-a-year salary could, however, prove to be an obstacle for the Bavarians.

Lucas Vazquez will look to revive his career in Bayern Munich

Atalanta v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Lucas Vazquez will most probably follow in the footsteps of Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Reguillon and Martin Odegaard by leaving Real Madrid in search of regular playing time.

The winger is at risk of missing out on the Spain squad for the 2021 European Championships.

Joining Bayern Munich will allow Vazquez to continue playing for a side that consistently challenges for trophies. He will also play with some of the best players in the world, including Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller.