Bayern Munich smash records aplenty after 2-1 win against Lazio to enter Champions League quarterfinals

Bayern Munich continued to break records in the UEFA Champions League as the holders breezed into the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Lazio at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Robert Lewandowski converted from the spot just after the half-hour mark to notch his 39th goal of the season. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled their lead in the second half as the Bavarians sealed a spot in the last-eight.

Lazio got a consolation goal through Marco Parolo late on, but it wasn't enough to change the result. The aggregate score stood at 6-2 as Hansi Flick kept his unbeaten record in the Champions League knockouts intact, extending the streak to seven matches.

Bayern Munich create a slew of records

The German giants created several firsts and smashed records aplenty at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

This is the ninth time in the last ten seasons that Bayern have made it to the last-eight. The Bavarians have now equalled their own record of 19 unbeaten games in the UCL, having achieved that feat for the first time during the 2011-12 campaign. Premier League giants Manchester United are the only club ahead of Bayern with a run of 25 unbeaten games.

Bayern leapt past Barcelona and have now qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals a record 19 times - more than any other team in the history of the competition. Flick, who is in his second year in charge, is the first manager to win each of his first seven knockout matches in the competition's history.

Bayern have now completed 150 wins in the Champions League and are only the third club to achieve this feat.

Having gotten past Lazio, Bayern have now joined Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, previous year's runners-up Paris Saint-Germain, Premier League heavyweights - Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and former winners FC Porto and Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. The draw for the same will be held on Friday, March 19 at Nyon, Switzerland.