Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies breaks silence on future amid Real Madrid interest

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has opened up about his future amid growing interest from Real Madrid.

Davies, 22, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Bavarians since arriving from Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps for €14 million in 2018. He has helped them lift 13 trophies so far, including five Bundesligas.

An offensive-minded left-back blessed with pace and dribbling, the 39-cap Canada international has been rumored to leave Thomas Tuchel's side in the last couple of weeks. He has popped up as a top target for Real Madrid of late.

Speaking to TSN Sports, Davies addressed the transfer speculations involving him ahead of the next term. He said:

"The transfer rumours are out there, but at the end of the day they're still just rumours. I still have two years left at Bayern Munich. My main goal is to play at Bayern Munich and help the team to win as much as possible."

Davies' agent, Nick Huoseh, has reiterated his client's desire to remain at Bayern Munich. He told TSN Sports:

"He's happy at Bayern Munich. He's won titles and they're a good club... one of the top clubs. There's not many clubs he can move to when you think about it. There are a select few clubs that an athlete like him can go to."

However, earlier last month, Huoseh revealed an uncertainty about Davies' future at the Allianz Arena. He had told Bild:

"It's a chaotic time at Bayern Munich. I'm not sure what's going on or who we'll be talking to. There seems to be too much uncertainty about their direction. Maybe it's better to wait until 2024 before moving on to a new deal."

Overall, the 2020 UEFA Champions League winner has registered eight goals and 25 assists in 153 appearances for Bayern Munich. Should he join Real Madrid, he would emerge as a crucial starting option ahead of Ferland Mendy.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on €30 million-rated La Liga striker: Reports

According to MARCA, Real Madrid have earmarked Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson as an ideal successor to Karim Benzema. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is said to be a big admirer of the Senegalese attacker's versatility.

Jackson, 21, has established himself as a key performer for the Yellow Submarine with his electric performances this season. Since the start of April, he has scored a whopping 10 goals and laid out two assists in 11 La Liga matches.

Jackson, who has a deal till 2026 at the Estadi de la Ceramica, could prove to be a shrewd signing for Real Madrid should he join them. Apart from leading the attack, the €30 million-rated star could also step in as a backup winger.

