Bayern Munich enter race to sign €70m Arsenal target - Reports

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the race to sign Arsenal target and Chelsea FC forward Kai Havertz. The 24-year-old German international is considered an alternative option for Bayern.

tThe German club is looking for a striker amid inflated price tags for other targets such as Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic.

Plettenberg revealed that Bayern's interest in Kolo Muani has diminished due to Eintracht Frankfurt's hefty €100 million price-tag. It seems that the Frenchman is now closer to a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Napoli's Victor Osimhen was previously ruled out, and Tottenham's Harry Kane appears out of reach for Bayern. Manager Thomas Tuchel admires Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, but the high cost and lack of discussions from the club's higher-ups have put his potential transfer on hold.

It is estimated that Havertz could command a fee of €60 to 70 million. Currently, the Gunners seem more determined to secure his services. However, some fans may question whether Havertz fits the profile of a proper number nine that Bayern are seeking.

Having primarily played as an attacking midfielder at Bayer Leverkusen, his performances as a striker for both Chelsea and the German national team have been less than impressive. Havertz has 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 appearances for the Blues.

Bayern Munich enter race as Arsenal withdraw, Brighton set £100 million price tag for Moises Caicedo

Arsenal have reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have entered the race to sign him, as per English outlet Now Arsenal.

Arsenal aim to strengthen their squad for a return to the Champions League next season. While Declan Rice remains their number one priority, negotiations with West Ham for a £100 million deal are ongoing.

Although Arsenal's interest in Caicedo has waned, Chelsea and Manchester United are still in the race for the talented midfielder. Additionally, Bayern Munich have emerged as another interested party.

Brighton & Hove Albion have set a price tag of £100 million for Caicedo, which may complicate the Gunners' pursuit of multiple high-value signings in the same transfer window. For now, their priority remains to secure the services of Declan Rice.

