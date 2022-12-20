Bayern Munich enter race to sign Liverpool target after impressive FIFA World Cup display - Reports

Bayern Munich is the latest club to join Liverpool in the race for FIFA World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat.

Amrabat was a rock-solid presence for Morocco in the middle of the park during the tournament in Qatar. He was robust and authentic in his style of play.

Amrabat's industrious nature was on full display when he chased down Kylian Mbappe and launched a perfect tackle on the superstar forward during the semi-final clash against France.

Amrabat currently plays for Serie A side Fiorentina. However, after such a noticeable display during the World Cup, a move to a bigger club might very well be waiting for the Moroccan star.

Liverpool are keen on bringing the player to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side has been injury-plagued since the start of the season. That was one of the main reasons why the Reds struggled so much at the start of the Premier League campaign.

Bayern Munich have now entered the race as well. The Bavarians are looking to reinforce their squad. With a busy second half of the season coming and a UEFA Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) looming, the German giants will need a solid squad at their disposal.

Joel Matip heaped praise on Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate for FIFA World Cup performance

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was solid for France when given the chance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His performance against Sofyan Amrabat's Morocco was noteworthy.

Joel Matip praised Konate for his performances. He recently said (via Liverpool's official website):

"He's so young and [he has] so much quality already. He's showed that now again with the national team – with an amazing team. He's shown the class he's got. He's self-confident, nice, and a really kind person."

Matip added:

"Especially [at] this age, it's amazing what he can do. He's strong in challenges, in the air, on the ground, the pace, [he's] comfortable with the ball – it's everything you need [as a defender]."

While Konate couldn't achieve World Cup glory as France lost to Argentina, the defender is expected to be a crucial player for the Reds for the remainder of the season.

