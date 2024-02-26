Bayern Munich eye Manchester United target amid reports of Alphonso Davies agreeing terms with Real Madrid - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly prepared to move for Manchester United target Theo Hernandez as a replacement for Alphonso Davies, who is close to a Real Madrid switch. The Canadian defender is in a contract stand-off with the German club and has been linked with an exit.

Real Madrid are in the hunt for a new left-back as injury problems have prevented Ferland Mendy from featuring regularly for them. Los Blancos have long admired Davies, and could trigger a domino effect in the transfer market if they sign him.

According to The Athletic, Alphonso Davies has reached an agreement on personal terms with the Spanish giants and is prepared to join them this summer or next. Real Madrid will try to negotiate a transfer for the 23-year-old left-back, as Bayern Munich do not want to lose him for free.

Davies' existing contract with the Bavarians will end in 2025 and there has been no headway in talks for a new deal. According to journalist Christian Falk, Bayern will open negotiations with interested parties this summer if he refuses to sign a new deal.

Bayern Munich are set to turn to Italy for a new left-back, according to Falk's report. They will consider signing AC Milan stalwart Theo Hernandez, who is widely recognized as one of the best in the world in his position.

Hernandez has appeared 23 times in Serie A this season, with four goals and three assists to his name for AC Milan. Davies, on the other hand, has a goal and three assists for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this season.

Manchester United have been linked with Hernandez in the past month, as they look to add cover to their left-back position. The Red Devils have not had Tyrell Malacia available throughout the season so far, and Luke Shaw has also missed several games through injury.

Bayern Munich set to offer Mathys Tel contract extension

Bayern Munich are considering offering a contract extension to France U-21 international Mathys Tel in a bid to keep him at the club. The 18-year-old, who joined the club from Rennes in 2022, was unsettled due to his lack of minutes.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tel's agent recently spoke with Bayern director Christoph Freund, and the Bundesliga giants want him to remain at the club. The journalist revealed that the club is also considering handing the teenager a contract extension.

Mathys Tel has played a second-fiddle role to Harry Kane this season, despite being able to play across the frontline. The youngster has contributed six goals and four assists in 29 appearances for his side this season.