Bayern Munich fans unveil controversial banner protesting against impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on football fixtures during Barcelona clash 

Bayern Munich supporters unveiled a banner during their Champions League clash with Barcelona which protested against fixture postponements due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

All fixtures in English football were postponed over the weekend due to the Monarch's passing, as were several other fixtures coming up due to policing issues.

With the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19, requiring a huge police presence, some significant games with big crowds have been pushed back. Rangers' Champions League clash with Napoli was put back by 24 hours, while Arsenal's Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven has also been postponed.

Three Premier League games will also have to be rescheduled this weekend, including Chelsea vs Liverpool. During the game between Bayern Munich and Barcelona, the Bavarian ultras revealed a banner which stated (as per ESPN journalist Mark Ogden):

"Last minute match delays and bans because of a royal's death. Respect fans."

Ogden claimed that Rangers' clash with Napoli is central to the protest, after it was revealed that visiting fans would not be permitted to enter Ibrox due to police shortages. Supporters of the Glasgow giants will not be allowed to travel to Naples for the reverse fixture in the interest of fairness.

German fans are notorious for their protests over matters regarding the treatment of fans, particularly when they feel they have been short-changed.

Bayern Munich secure comfortable 2-0 win over Barcelona in Robert Lewandowski's return

The clash between Bayern Munich and Barcelona was the most hotly anticipated among matchday two fixtures in the Champions League.

Most of the attention was centered on Lewandowski's return to the Allianz Arena following his high-profile departure from the club over the summer.

The visitors were the better team in the first half and the 34-year-old had two incredible chances to break the deadlock in that period. But Manuel Neuer was there to stop him.

Those misses came back to haunt the Blaugrana as Bayern took the lead early in the second half when Lucas Hernandez headed home from a corner where he was unmarked.

Leroy Sane doubled the lead shortly after some sensational work from Jamal Musiala. The Bundesliga champions looked the more likely to score again after that as Barca clearly had the air taken out of them following the quickfire Bayern double.

The result leaves the German giants top of the group, with Barca level on points with Inter Milan after they both beat Viktoria Plzen.

