Bayern Munich hold initial talks to sign Real Madrid superstar linked with Liverpool: Reports

According to Sport1 reporter Kerry Hau, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is on top of the wishlist at Bayern Munich. The journalist further added that the club already had an initial conversation with the player.

Tchouameni himself is believed to have asked one of his teammates at Santiago Bernabeu about the Bavarian club. The publication claims the 23-year-old is a potential transfer target, given Real Madrid's surplus in midfield positions.

Los Blancos have completed the signing of English midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €103 million (via transfermarkt). Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, and Federico Valverde can all play in the middle of the park.

Aurelien Tchouameni could be the one to miss out, given the talent at the club.

Bayern Munich were reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal's summer signing Declan Rice. However, the 24-year-old midfielder has completed his move to the Emirates for a reported fee of £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons (via Fabrizio Romano).

Despite signing Konrad Laimer, who can partner with Joshua Kimmich in midfield, the club are still looking at potential options for the No. 6 role. Tchouameni could be a valuable addition to Bayern's lineup if they can acquire his signature.

The Bundesliga outfit have also been rumored to want Sofyan Amrabat at the club (via Sport1).

Bayern Munich honorary president says talk surrounding Real Madrid midfielder does not bother him

Cadiz CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Bayern Munich's honorary president, Uli Hoeness, is not too fussed about the talks surrounding the need for a midfielder. The Bavarian club have been linked with a move for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni (via Defensa Central).

Speaking about the need for a new player in the defensive midfielder role and the club's new signings, Hoeness said:

"The discussion about the six doesn't bother me at all, because I believe that Laimer is a transfer that we will have a lot of fun with!"

The Bundesliga club have secured the services of Konrad Laimer on a free transfer. The 26-year-old midfielder can play the role of a defensive midfielder and is well acquainted with Germany's top tier.

Laimer has made 130 appearances for his previous club RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.