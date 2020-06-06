Bayern Munich's 2020-21 season kit spotted in stores before official release

The 2020/21 season kit for Bayern Munich has been spotted in Adidas stores before official release.

Bayern Munich prepare take on Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena in what promises to be an exciting Bundesliga encounter.

Bayern Munich's 2020/21 is already up for grabs at German stores.

Bayern Munich have an old connection with their trademark red kits, and it seems the Bavarian outfit will continue to follow the tradition in the upcoming season as well.

According to a recent post from Footy Headlines, the new Bayern Munich kit for the 2020/21 season has already hit the stores in Germany.

The new Bayern Munich was already be spotted at stores in Germany.

Bayern Munich's new home jersey was originally supposed to be released in May. With the Bundesliga returning next week, we could see it being launched shortly.

The kid retains red as it's base colour and does not look much different from its previous editions. Three white stripes are running down the sides of the jersey and could be a way to resemble the logo of sportswear giants and kit sponsors Adidas.

While there are no big changes, there are some tweaks that have been made on the latest kit.

The Bayern Munich 20-21 home shirt features a subtle striping pattern with the individual stripes being made up of small dots.

A new element can be seen on the new Bayern Munich kit for 2020/21

The positioning of the sponsor logo is similar to that of the previous editions, and Bayern Munich are expected to be seen donning the kit in the upcoming Bundesliga season.

An anthem jacket is also set to be released with the new edition of the kit. The jacket seems stunning with the vibrant red colour; it has three red stripes running off its sleeves using a net red design.

Bayern Munich edge closer to Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich are three victories away from lifting the Bundesliga title for the eighth successive season. They have maintained a seven-point margin over rivals Borussia Dortmund, and it seems like Hansi Flick's men could be lifting the Bundesliga trophy.

With five matches left on the calendar for the Bavarians, it will not be an easy task.

Bayern Munich will travel to BayArena to face Bayer Leverkusen, who are currently occupy fifth place 56 points.

Bundesliga - Bayern Múnich vs. Bayer Leverkusen vía ESPN 2https://t.co/lgwiHY5uYM — Diario El Bocón (@elbocononline) June 6, 2020

Bayern Munich have been consistent throughout the season. However, the game against Leverkusen will be a tough challenge for the away team as the home side have Kai Havertz in excellent form.

The last encounter between the two teams ended in favour of Bayern Leverkusen, as they recorded a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski makes it 3-0. He's now scored against every single current Bundesliga club 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vjDe5srffG — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 30, 2020

Robert Lewandowski has been in excellent form and will be aiming to score more goals before the conclusion of the season. The Polish striker has scored 29 goals in 27 matches for Bayern Munich this season and has spearheaded their title charge.

With a lot on the line, we could see some fierce competition between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen for three crucial points. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top as two of Bundesliga's finest collide tonight at the BayArena.