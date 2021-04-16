Bayern Munich could look to former Juventus manager Max Allegri to replace Hansi Flick - Reports

According to SportMediaset, Bayern Munich are bracing themselves for the departure of Hansi Flick at the end of the season. The German giants are rumored to be interested in hiring former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager.

Hansi Flick is is reportedly ready to take over from Joachim Low as head coach of Germany, which leaves Bayern Munich without a manager. Massimiliano Allegri is said to be the European champions No.1 choice as his replacement.

Massimiliano Allegri led Juventus to five consecutive Serie A titles between 2014 and 2019. He also led the team to two Champions League finals, during his five years as Juventus boss. The Italian manager is known to have one of the best managerial records in Europe and has been without a job for the last two years.

Allegri was heavily linked with the Arsenal job after the Gunners sacked Unai Emery and later with the Chelsea after the sacking of Frank Lampard. The 53-year-old is still unemployed and is reportedly ready to get back into football.

Bayern Munich are also rumored to be considering RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann for the job. Nagelsmann is one of the most sought after young coaches in world football thanks to his impressive work with RB Leipzig.

Bayern will, however, have to spend a large sum of money to sign Nagelsmann, as RB Leipzig will demand a hefty fee to let go of the young manager.

Hansi Flick will leave Bayern Munich in the summer to take over from Joachim Low as coach of the Germany national team, Lothar Matthaus has said. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 14, 2021

Massimiliano Allegri could prove to be a misfit at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich lost to PSG in the CL quarter-finals earlier this week

Bayern Munich in recent years have hired managers who have played an offensive style of football and have also given chances to players from the youth academy.

Massimiliano Allegri is a manager known for his pragmatic style of football, and his leniance towards playing players with experience. Allegri's brand of football suited teams like AC Milan and Juventus, whose squads were built around a solid defensive back-line.

If Hansi Flick leaves Bayern Munich this summer, who should replace him? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ni96OHA7t5 — Goal (@goal) April 14, 2021

Bayern Munich fans, on the other hand, have become accustomed to a possession-based, fluid, offensive style of football, which has made them one of the most feared teams in Europe in recent years.

Hansi Flick's predecessor Niko Kovac was heavily criticized for his pragmatic style of football before he lost his job. Therefore, Allegri may not be the right fit for Bayern Munich.