Bayern Munich make huge decision on Sadio Mane and his future at the club after bust-up with Leroy Sane: Reports 

Bayern Munich will reportedly do "everything" to sell off Sadio Mane this summer following his bust-up with Leroy Sane.

The Senegalese punched Sane in the face after their 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League last week as tensions flared inside the club's dressing room.

Bayern subsequently took disciplinary action against Mane by suspending him from their Bundesliga clash with Hoffenheim last weekend while also imposing a massive fine.

Now, Sky Germany have revealed that the club won't stop there. The Bavarians are looking to offload him in the summer and will do "everything" to get him off the books.

They said in their report (via Goal):

“Bayern will try everything to offload Sadio Mane in the summer. From a sporting point of view, Thomas Tuchel has no plans with Mane as he doesn’t fit his system.”

Since joining from Liverpool on a €32 million transfer last summer, Mane has scored 11 goals in 32 appearances so far. He has struggled lately, failing to net in his last eight Bundesliga appearances.

His debut season with the club was already going off the rails, but the spat with Sane could just be the final straw for him in his time in Munich, with a new destination potentially on the cards.

Bayern face uphill battle against City

Manchester City v FC Bayern München: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich host Manchester City at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie in what will be an uphill battle to prolong their run in the competition.

The Bavarians must overturn a 3-0 deficit in order to reach the semi-finals, a Herculean task considering City's blistering run of form right now and their own struggles at the moment.

Thomas Tuchel's side have not scored more than once in any of their last four games, netting just three goals overall, while also failing to win their last two home games in all competitions.

All three of those goals have also been scored by defenders like Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, and Benjamin Pavard, a worrying stat ahead of such an important clash.

It also remains to be seen if Sadio Mane is going to play any part here, although Tuchel insisted in a recent press conference that things have returned to normal in the dressing room.

The reigning Bundesliga champions play perhaps their most important game of the season and need their forwards to step up here.

