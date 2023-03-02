Bayern Munich player snubs PSG superstar Lionel Messi and names Cristiano Ronaldo as his greatest ever FIFA World Cup player

Bayern Munich defender Joao Cancelo snubbed Lionel Messi and picked Cristiano Ronaldo as his greatest-ever player at the FIFA World Cup (via GOAL). Unlike Messi, Ronaldo has never won the competition during his career.

Lionel Messi and Co. became champions during the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar. The little magician was named the 'Player of the Tournament' and won the Golden Ball for his magnificent displays. This was the second time the Argentine won the award during his career.

While Ronaldo has never won that individual honor either in his career, Cancelo picked his compatriot in the debate.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first FIFA World Cup appearance came in the same edition as Lionel Messi in 2006. Ronaldo was a crucial player for the Portugal team that reached the semi-final that year.

In 2010, Portugal could only manage a round of 16 finish while they crashed out of the group stages in 2014. In 2018, Ronaldo scored four goals, including a hat-trick against Spain as Portugal were eliminated from the round of 16.

In 2022, The No. 7 became the first player in the history of the competition to score in five different editions of the tournament. Portugal, however, were eliminated in the quarter-final with a loss to Morocco.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have perhaps already played their final world cups. With both players past their mid-30s, the chances of them featuring during the 2026 edition of the tournament in the USA and Mexico are slim.

Arsene Wenger recently provided an emphatic response on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the world football stage for more than a decade. While both superstars are reaching the twilight of their careers, fans haven't stopped debating about who is actually the better player.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently claimed that it would be wise if fans decide not to compare them and rather focus on enjoying the duo as long as they are in action. Wenger said:

"When they aren't there anymore, we will realize what they've given us. I always refuse to make a hierarchy on that because they are two completely different players, but two exceptional players who have shown the world for 15 years how great football can be."

Ronaldo is currently playing for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. He has scored eight goals and has provided two assists since joining the club in January. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has scored 17 goals and has provided 16 assists in 28 matches for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) so far this season.

