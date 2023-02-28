"When they aren't there anymore, we will realize what they've given us" - Arsene Wenger perfectly sums up Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry

Arsene Wenger recently shared his take on the legendary rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The two superstars have lit up world football for more than a decade and a half.

Their duels gave the fans memorable spectacles throughout the years. While fans have been busy debating who between the two is the better player, true football aficionados know the legacy of both superstars and adore them both.

Wenger pointed out that fact, claiming that once the duo retire, fans will know what they gave to the game once they miss the superstars. Wenger said:

"When they aren't there anymore, we will realize what they've given us. I always refuse to make a hierarchy on that because they are two completely different players, but two exceptional players who have shown the world for 15 years how great football can be."

BeanymanSports @BeanymanSports



My Shorts channel 'When they will not be there anymore, we will realise what they have given us!' | Arsene WengerMy Shorts channel youtube.com/@BeanymanShorts 'When they will not be there anymore, we will realise what they have given us!' | Arsene Wenger 😥🎥 My Shorts channel youtube.com/@BeanymanShorts https://t.co/z8kTS1JYMo

Lionel Messi recently picked up his seventh FIFA Best award while Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the running.

That said, Ronaldo's legacy in the game will forever be etched in history. Many opined that Messi ended the so-called 'GOAT debate' after Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While it was a tremendous achievement for La Albiceleste and Messi, Ronaldo has done great things in his career as well. Fans will only have fond memories when they look back at the careers of the two legends.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi performed recently?

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were direct rivals in La Liga once upon a time, they are currently pursuing their respective careers in two different continents.

While Ronaldo plays for SPL side Al-Nassr, Messi is with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Both superstars, however, are in eye-catching form for their teams. Ronaldo has already scored eight goals, including two hat-tricks, in six matches for Al-Nassr. He has also provided two assists for Rudi Garcia's team.

Messi, on the other hand, has scored 17 goals and has provided 16 assists in 28 matches for PSG this term.

Al-Nassr are currently atop the SPL table while PSG are comfortably leading the charge in the race for the Ligue 1 title.

Poll : 0 votes