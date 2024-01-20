Bayern Munich are planning a move to sign young Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin at the end of the season, according to a report from SPORT.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who is currently on loan at Deportivo Alaves, is now on the Bundesliga club's wishlist of centre-backs. The move could also be perceived as a counter-attack to Real's prolonged pursuit of their star left-back Alphonso Davies.

Marin has played in 17 out of 21 La Liga games for Alaves this term. Apart from centre-back, he can also be deployed as a left-back. He has also played throughout the Spain youth levels, having made six appearances each for the U17, U18 and U21 national teams.

Speculations were rife about Bayern signing Barcelona's Ronald Araujo in the January transfer window. However, the €1 billion release clause and the Uruguayan's reluctance to listen to offers have made it difficult for them to pursue their interest in the player.

Bayern are also in negotiations with Davies, whose contract expires in 2025. They want to ensure that in the eventuality that the Canadian does leave, they get a significant recompensation for him. Matthijs de Ligt is also widely believed to be leaving the club at the end of the season. Hence Marin, who can fill in both positions, is a top choice for the German side.

Bayern's technical director Marco Neppe has been scouting Marin since his days at Real Madrid's reserve team, the Castilla, and has watched him rise through the ranks. Marin extended his contract at Real till 2026 before making the move to Alaves. However, securing a starting position at Los Blancos after completing his loan spell could prove difficult for Marin.

With an injury crisis at the centre-back position for the La Liga giants, it seems like a younger, more versatile player like Marin could be a big part of their future plans. However, Bayern are interested in the Spaniard and could make a serious move in the summer.

Bayern Munich star striker Harry Kane: Fan culture in Germany "blew me away"

Bayern Munich's star marksman Harry Kane has admitted that fan culture in the Bundesliga and German football in general has blown him away.

The atmosphere and energy of German football fans have impressed the Englishman, who said in a recent interview with Sport Bild:

“German football has some of the most passionate fans I’ve ever seen. The fan culture in Germany blew me away from the start. I’m enjoying the new stadiums, the new environments. The way fans conduct themselves is fascinating.”

Kane has started all 16 games in the Bundesliga so far, netting an eye-watering 22 goals in addition to five assists. Talking about how he was welcomed to life in the Bundesliga, he said:

“I’m really enjoying life in the Bundesliga. The entire club, the team and the employees welcomed me and helped me settle in. I’m very happy to be part of FC Bayern — one of the biggest clubs in the world."

He added:

"I’ve always said that in my career I wanted to move and prove myself at the highest level. This club is characterized by its winning mentality — it feels very good to be here.”

Bayern Munich will next be in action against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Sunday, January 21.