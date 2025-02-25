Bayern Munich plot surprise €50m move for Real Madrid star next summer: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes.net, Bayern Munich are considering a €50 million move for Real Madrid star Arda Guler. Despite being highly rated, the Turkish midfielder has struggled for game time at the Spanish capital and could be set for a move away from Los Blancos.

Guler joined the Spanish champions from boyhood club Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 for a reported €20 million fee. He has scored nine and assisted five in just 1409 minutes across 40 games since he arrived and has helped Los Blancos to the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, and UEFA Super Cup.

Guler has struggled for game time this season, with just 967 minutes across 27 appearances, despite chipping in with three goals and five assists for Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich will hope the Turkish star is discontent enough to consider a move to Bavaria in the summer. Guller is contracted to the UEFA Champions League holders until the summer of 2029.

“It is always an honor for any player to receive an offer from such a club" - Agent of Bayern Munich star admits to having contact with Real Madrid in January.

The agent of Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, Nedal Huoseh, has admitted the Canadian was in contact with Real Madrid in the recently concluded winter window. The Canadian star was in the final months of his previous contract with the Bavarian giants before he opted to sign a new deal with the club.

Speaking to Winwin, Huoseh admitted that serious conversations were held about the possibility of a move to Madrid but that Davies made the decision for himself. He said via Forbes:

“there were always conversations with several clubs and, of course, Real Madrid was one of them. But in the end, there was no signed agreement or commitment with any club, as we left the door open for the player to evaluate all the options for himself."

Huoseh admitted that discussions with the LaLiga holders were:

“in fact a serious option and we had conversations with them, just as we did with other clubs. But in the end, a decision had to be made and that was to stay at Bayern Munich. Of course, [that’] with all due respect to Real Madrid, which is a huge club, one of the most successful in history. It is always an honour for any player to receive an offer from such a club, just as it is with Bayern Munich or other Premier League clubs.”

Alphonso Davies has been with Bayern since January 2019 when he joined from Vancouver Whitecaps for a reported €14 million fee. His new contract with the Bundesliga giants runs until the summer of 2030.

