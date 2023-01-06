Bayern Munich plot surprise move for Liverpool star - Reports

According to Media Foot, Bayern Munich are planning a surprise move for Liverpool star Roberto Firmino as his contract at Anfield comes to an end in the summer of 2023.

The Brazilian forward has been a key member of the Liverpool team for several years, but the club's recent signing of Dutch international Cody Gakpo could make Firmino's stay at Anfield difficult.

Gakpo was signed by Liverpool on January 1 in a deal worth £44.3 million from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. The highly talented forward, who is expected to make an immediate impact at the club, could potentially put pressure on Firmino's place in the starting lineup as Gakpo is capable of playing a similar role to the Brazilian.

Firmino has been a key player for Liverpool this season as the Reds have suffered after many of their key players have spent time on the sidelines because of injuries. He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 21 appearances this season.

With Diogo Jota out for a long time, Jurgen Klopp needed someone to bolster his attacking options and the German manager poached the Netherlands' youngster who made his mark at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With the competition for places in the Liverpool attack fierce and Gakpo's addition to the squad, Firmino may find it difficult to maintain his place in the team.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



BREAKING: Liverpool sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven ✍️ BREAKING: Liverpool sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven ✍️🔴https://t.co/Nq8dmtHxaa

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, need a forward following Robert Lewandowski's departure to Barcelona. The German giants have reportedly identified Firmino as a potential replacement for Lewandowski and are believed to be preparing a big-money offer for the Brazilian.

Firmino could once again find himself teaming up with his former teammate Sadio Mane if and when the Bavarians sign him up. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be willing to let Firmino go, especially given his importance to the team. However, if Bayern Munich do make a strong offer for the Brazilian, it could be difficult for Liverpool to resist.

Overall, the news of Bayern Munich's interest in Firmino will no doubt be of concern to Liverpool fans, as the Brazilian has been a key player for the club in recent years.

✖️ @LuqyGotGot Roberto Firmino - The Liverpool Years Roberto Firmino - The Liverpool Years https://t.co/IboeUMGWME

Roberto Firmino leaning toward a Liverpool contract extension despite active interest from big European clubs including Bayern Munich

According to Sky, Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is leaning towards signing a contract extension with the club despite interest from several big European clubs, including Bayern Munich, and a few offers from the Saudi Pro League.

While Firmino's current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2023 season, it appears that the Brazilian is keen to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Roberto Firmino is leaning towards a Liverpool contract extension. NEW: Roberto Firmino is leaning towards a Liverpool contract extension. #lfc [sky] 🚨 NEW: Roberto Firmino is leaning towards a Liverpool contract extension. #lfc [sky] https://t.co/tzDnD6Tsiz

The news will come as a relief to Liverpool fans as Firmino has been a key player for the club since his arrival in 2015.

Poll : 0 votes