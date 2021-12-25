Bayern Munich reach €50 million agreement to sign Premier League forward in January - Reports

According to reports, Bayern Munich are set to sign Premier League forward Raphinha for an estimated fee of €50 million.

The Leeds United winger has been linked with a move away in January with various clubs interested. However, Bayern Munich seems set to be his new home, according to commentator Bruno Formiga of TNT Sports.

Raphinha has been a solitary shining light in Leeds' Premier League campaign this season. In 16 appearances this season, he has scored eight goals and made one assist. However, he has received no support from his team-mates as injury-struck Leeds find themselves in 16th position in the Premier League table.

Raphinha joined Leeds in 2020 from French club Rennes for a reported fee of €20 million. Since then, he has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 47 appearances for the Premier League side.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are looking for a replacement for winger Kingsley Coman. The Frenchman has a contract with the Bavarians until 2023. Reports claim the club have tried to initiate new contract negotiations but Coman wants to leave Germany.

Hence, Bayern Munich will look to try to sell him in January or in the summer to get some revenue rather than letting him go for free in 2023.

Signing Raphinha will also give Bayern Munich more flexibility as an able replacement has already been found.

Premier League giants Manchester United in contention to sign Bayern Munich winger Kinglsey Coman

Kingsley Coman has been linked with various clubs since reports of him wanting to leave Bayern Munich came out. The most likely destination for the Frenchman has appeared to be either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

However, Premier League giants Manchester United have also recently shown interest in signing the winger. New interim manager Ralf Rangnick has seen Coman during his time in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. He is reportedly looking to bring the Frenchman to the Premier League.

Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer for €85 million. However, the England international has so far failed to live up to expectations. He has scored just one goal in 13 appearances in the Premier League.

Hence, if Bayern Munich are to let go of Kingsley Coman, the Premier League club are set to fight it out against the Spanish giants for him.

