Bayern Munich reveal transfer stance on Alphonso Davies amid Real Madrid interest: Reports

Alphonso Davies has quickly become one of the most promising young players in the world of football, and it's no surprise that top clubs like Real Madrid have taken notice.

However, Bayern Munich have made it clear that they have no intention of letting Davies go anytime soon, as per the German tabloid BILD.

Davies, a Canadian international, joined Bayern in 2018 and has since become a key player for the team. He has made over 134 appearances for the club and has helped them win numerous titles, including the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and the Champions League title in 2020. He also has six goals and 21 assists across different tournaments to his name.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, and he was named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season in 2019. It is no surprise that young Canadian talent is on the radar of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Despite rumors of Madrid's interest in signing Davies, Bayern have made it clear that they have no intention of selling the 22-year-old defender.

The club is reportedly looking to extend his contract, which is set to expire in 2023. Bayern CEO Herbert Hainer recently stated that the club sees Davies as an integral part of their future and that they will do everything they can to keep him at the club despite active interest from the Spanish giants.

It's not hard to see why Ancelotti is so keen on signing Davies. Los Blancos are undergoing a complete overhaul of the squad with the aim of building a future-ready team to keep their European dominance going.

The departures of Marcelo, Raphael Varane, and persistent injury issues with Dani Carvajal have forced Carlo Ancelotti to look for replacements in the defensive setup. The Italian manager believes Alphonso Davies could be a potent signing in the left-back position.

While it remains uncertain if Real Madrid will be successful in poaching the Canadian talent, it seems that Bayern are determined to hold onto Davies with a better contract in the pipeline. Real Madrid may be one of the most successful clubs in the world, but it seems that their pursuit of Davies will eventually meet a dead end.

Real Madrid is considering bringing back 23-year-old defender Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid are reportedly considering bringing back 23-year-old defender Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano to bolster their defensive capabilities in the winter transfer window.

Garcia, who began his career at Real Madrid before joining Rayo Vallecano in 2020, has been impressive with his performances this season in La Liga. It seems that Los Blancos have taken notice and are considering bringing him back to the club.

According to MARCA, Rayo Vallecano tried to renew García's contract to change his €10 million release clause but that did not happen and now Real Madrid are close to bringing him back on a contract worth €5 million.

